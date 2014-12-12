UPROXX 20: Kyle Dunnigan Thinks About His Mom While Rocking Out To Billy Joel

Kyle Dunnigan is a comedian and actor probably best known for his roles on Reno 911! — as Craig, the serial killer — and Inside Amy Schumer, where he also serves as a writer. Soon you’ll be able to see him in the Judd Apatow/Amy Schumer feature, Trainwreck. Presently, Kyle and Tig Notaro host the popular Professor Blastoff podcast and he’s also released a Christmas-themed comedy album titled Craig’s All Star, Rockin’ Christmas, You Guys!

Kyle was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Water. Bottled.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Bill Cosby. He’s hilarious. I’ve been backpacking through Alaska for a few months so I’m looking forward to catching up on him.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Vanderpump Rules!!! Best worst show ever on television.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza, cream of chicken with rice soup from the Sherwood diner in Westport, Ct. and that bottle of water we talked about before.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Fidelity.com. It’s where my money is.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Billy Joel “My Live.” I think about my mother the whole time.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

That John Edwards “psychic” guy who makes money off of sad, lonely old women whose husbands just died.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Kyle – Dunnigan – model?

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. They give a shit.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Billy Joel 1990 at Yankee Stadium. I jumped on stage like a lunatic.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

My children’s book “It gets worse.”

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My parents paid for college. No debt!

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Too tough. Both brilliant. I refuse to answer this question.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Combine answers 3 and 4.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Spinal Tap.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

What’s the one with the bumble bee colored costumes? I LOVE them.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In a restaurant. Hahahahaha!!!!

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Hunger Games 3- Rise of that girl with the leaked nude photos.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Wonder Woman. I used to kiss the TV screen when she was on. I’m now waiting for cancer.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

A who-gives-a-shit pie.

Here’s Dunnigan performing standup on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night.

