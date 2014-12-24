UPROXX’s Best TV GIFS Of 2014

We’ve already gone over the best TV shows and our favorite episodes of 2014, but we aren’t done yet. Over the next few pages you’ll find the best GIFs from our most covered shows, categorized by series. Relive some of your favorite moments, and then live them again and again for as long as the GIFs loop.
Some quick notes before going forward:
- As this is a year in review post, spoilers will be popping up. Please refer to the table of contents below to avoid seeing who got killed with what.
- There are some graphic kill GIFs and one body part in a box. Just gonna throw that out there if you’re viewing this at work.
- There’s a chance I missed your favorite show either because I can’t watch all the things (Hannibal seems to be the most egregious omission), or I did watch it and don’t have a season full of GIFs lying around (Bob’s Burgers, Silicon Valley, You’re The Worst, most of Comedy Central’s line up, etc.).
Here’s your breakdown by page.
2 & 3 – True Detective
4 & 5 – Archer
6 & 7 – Justified
8 & 9 – The Walking Dead
10 & 11 – Game of Thrones
12 & 13 – Mad Men
14 & 15 – Fargo
16 – Orphan Black, Shameless, Parks and Recreation, Louie, and the best GIF of the year.
