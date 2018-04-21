The American ‘Utopia’ Adaptation Has Been Revived At Amazon, But Without David Fincher’s Involvement

#David Fincher #Amazon
Entertainment Writer
04.21.18

Channel 4

Amazon seems prepared to make a push to the top of the TV streaming heap with some of their latest decisions. While the consumer giant has had critical success with shows like Transparent and Mozart In The Jungle, they seem prepared to move on from these and enter into blockbuster territory. Their massive Lord Of The Rings series looks to be the most expensive television series in history, followed closely by The Three-Body Problem adaptation, but now Amazon is also picking up some castoffs that were once prepping for HBO.

Utopia is a British series from 2013-2014 that is a bit like The X-Files mixed with 24 and then slapped with the most mature subject matter possible. It isn’t for regular television, but HBO or Amazon would be perfect. The series originally had David Fincher involved when an adaptation was being planned for HBO back in 2015. The series flamed out alongside Fincher’s other projects for the network, but now it is has found a second life at Amazon — but without Fincher’s involvement.

According to Deadline, Gillian Flnn is still attached to the series and will usher in a 9-episode straight-to-series order for Utopia as the show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Flynn was originally set to write the series when it was at HBO, following on the success of Gone Girl to support Fincher as director and executive producer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Fincher#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONdavid fincherGILLIAN FLYNNUTOPIA

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP