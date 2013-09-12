About Vince Gilligan’s Fight With The Creator Of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Over The Movie ‘Hancock’…

A fantastic reader of ours, James B., tipped us off to this week’s Bill Simmons podcast, B.S. Report, in which he interviews Peter Berg, the director of the film, Friday Night Lights and the creator of the television series. On that front, Berg talked a little about the Friday Night Lights film, basically reiterating that it won’t happen unless someone convinces Kyle Chandler to do it (Chandler thinks the series ended perfectly, and sees no reason to mess with perfection. I’m inclined to agree with him).
Anyway, talk turned to television, as it is wont to do, and after Berg talked about a couple of shows he’s been involved with, talk turned to Breaking Bad, which Berg referred to as one of his top five shows of all time (he did, however, express some frustrations with this final season, though he didn’t go into it because he didn’t want to spoil Simmons’ listeners).
Then Berg told an awesome story about his beef with Vince Gilligan, who some know — but many do not — wrote the original script for Will Smith’s Hancock, one of the best ever superhero movies … for two acts. Then it totally and completely sh*ts the bed. I like to think that the other guy who came in to rewrite the script, Vincent Ngo, was responsible for that third act, which is why he hasn’t had a writing gig since Hancock.
Anyway, it’s a pretty interesting peek into Vince Gilligan’s life before Breaking Bad, and it’s great to know that he’s always been one of the most decent human beings on the planet.
I took the liberty of transcribing the Vince Gilligan portion of the podcast, but you can also go listen to the entire thing, and hear Peter Berg suggest that Brandon Jacobs is going to save the New York Giants this season (ha!).
Hancock was originally a script called Tonight He Comes, about a superhero alcoholic who could not make love because if he climaxed, he would kill a woman with the power of his climax. And it was really this kind of dark, twisted script. You know who wrote it? Vince Gilligan …
… So I came on, and Will Smith is a perfectionist, and he will just drive writers into the ground. I say this with respect, but Will will do 10-12 hour meetings and by the time I got on, Vince had been heavily into the process with Will and his team. I came in and I didn’t really understand the history. Vince was going to go do another rewrite on the script. I didn’t realize this was probably rewrite 10, and I had heard that Vince had this TV show he wanted to go and do, and I was like, ‘Whatever. You have to finish this script. It was something about a chemistry teacher who gets cancer, and I was like, ‘Whatever, dude. You gotta finish the script.’
Vince finished the script, and I thought he was going to stay on and keep writing. But when he finished the script he was like, ‘OK. Alright, I’m out of here, and I’m going to go do this TV show.’ So I called Vince, and I was like, ‘What the hell? You can’t run out on us!’ I was at a Laker game, and I was talking kind of loud, and I was a bit intense. I was probably a little younger and more immature than I am today, and I was raging on at Vince, probably dropping a few F-Bombs at him.
There was a long pause, and he kind of accused me of being drunk. He’s like, ‘Pete, are you drunk.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I am not drunk. How can you leave us to go do your television show and your stupid idea. And I basically said fine, F-you, and I hung up.
And then I tried to get people to take my side, and I said, ‘Can you believe that Vince did this? And everyone was saying, ‘Vince Gilligan is the most decent human being we’ve ever met, Pete. Pete, we don’t understand what you’re talking about.’ I couldn’t get any support at all for my rage against Vince.
Of course, it turned out that Vince knew what he was doing because it was Breaking Bad that he was going to do.
… and scene.
(Source: B.S. Report)
Berg directed The Rundown one of the best Buddy movies that doesn’t have Shane Black’s name in the credits. And at least he appears to not be too big of a dick bag despite looking like Matt Dillon had sex with Ethan Hawke.
Wow, Peter Berg sounds like a complete asshat. Kinda wish he was the one abducted in Fire in the Sky.
Actually he sounds kind of great for admitting he didn’t know the backstory and Vince was probably right in retrospect.
^^This is what I was thinking. I respect the guy for admitting that he was young and acted stupid. That sort of thing isn’t easy for a lot of people.
^It’s totally doable when you’ve achieved complete self-actualization through Scientology. Trust me on this.
/Don’t trust me on this.
Yeah, he was definitely young and acting stupid.
It is a well known fact that men mature between the ages of 44 and 49.
Everything before 44 can be chalked up to being “young”.
thanks for this. I was interested in the Gilligan story after they teased it on Grantland, but I didn’t want to have to listen to the whole podcast, which I imagine probably sucked (as do pretty much all Simmons ‘casts that aren’t about sports).
The only BS report episodes worth listening to are the handful a year that are actually with interesting people on like Berg, CK, Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, etc.
The Hader one was great solely for the Lorne Michaels impressions (the rest was good too, but the serial killer thing just wrecked me)
Judging by the football scenes in Friday Night Lights I’m presumed he was probably just mad in the first place because basketball confused the shit out of him.
i’d jump away from hancock too.
According to Variety, Ngo wrote the original script, Gilligan did the rewrite.
[variety.com]
[variety.com]
Though I still like to think that Gilligan couldn’t have come up with something as bad as that final act.
Yeah, Ngo’s script was known as one of those “brilliant but unfilmable” scripts; I read about it and part of the script years before Hancock was a gleam in Berg’s eye. It was crazy dark and rapey. I also read Will Smith thought it was brilliant but was told he could never make that kind of movie, but he thought he was a big enough star to get his way. They compromised and came out with a half-brilliant, half-horseshit superhero movie we have today (original script didn’t have the Theron twist that just shits the whole movie).
Also, Peter Berg is and always will be Terry Conklin to me- “Terry, listen to me: do this for the white race. You may be Irish, but they’re almost white.”
“I took the liberty of transcribing the Vince Gilligan portion of the podcast”
THANK YOU. I hates me some podcasts. You can’t search a podcast. You can’t copy and paste a line from a podcast into an email. It’s like they were invented by someone who actively hates the internet.
Same with videos. If you are just giving information, I don’t need to see you speaking, nor do I wish to hear your voice. I always have to scroll through the comments to person who inevitably just transcribes what was said in the video.
“Same with videos” I’m looking at you IGN. Seriously, fuck you IGN.
Podcasts are great because reading sux.
If you didn’t know anything about Bill Simmons prior to listening to that podcast you would assume he was mentally retarded.
well he kinda is.
seriously though, why a guy with that voice would choose to do mostly tv and radio doesn’t make sense to me. Especially when he is such a brilliant writer when he can focus on a column.
Maybe it was the caish?
I’m pretty sure Gilligan had been shopping that script for years as a hard R superhero movie before the studio raped it, as usual.
What?????? WIll Smith came in and wanted changes. He’s a brilliant film making mind! Please see: After Earth.
Berg is one of my favorite Hollywood people. Dude gives zero fucks and is kind of a maniac, but god damn do i love him for it.
He was one of the best guests on Favreau’s Dinner For Five series. He’s just a great bullshitter and storyteller.
So if they make a(nother) Friday Night Lights movie, will they have to call it Friday Night Lights: The TV Series: The Movie to differentiate it from the existing movie?