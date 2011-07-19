‘Walking Dead’ Comic Con Poster

07.19.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Here’s the poster that will promote “The Walking Dead” at Comic-Con. And while I ordinarily don’t like writing about posters, I also can’t see new “Walking Dead” art and NOT put Lobster Dog in the picture. She’s just so resolute, so determined and unflappable. She’s precisely the dog I’d want to cuddle during a zombie apocalypse.

There’s a full-size version of banner image here (update: link fixed), and a full size of the original, Lobster Dog-less poster here. Although why you’d want a poster without Lobster Dog is beyond my comprehension. Just show yourself to another TV blog, mister. I don’t want your business.

[via EW]

