‘Walking Dead’ Comic Con Poster

Here’s the poster that will promote “The Walking Dead” at Comic-Con. And while I ordinarily don’t like writing about posters, I also can’t see new “Walking Dead” art and NOT put Lobster Dog in the picture. She’s just so resolute, so determined and unflappable. She’s precisely the dog I’d want to cuddle during a zombie apocalypse.
There’s a full-size version of banner image here (update: link fixed), and a full size of the original, Lobster Dog-less poster here. Although why you’d want a poster without Lobster Dog is beyond my comprehension. Just show yourself to another TV blog, mister. I don’t want your business.
[via EW]
Looking forward to this season. Looks like a lot of posing with guns as if in photo shoot and not actually being attacked by zombies. My favorite!
I love a zombie with good hair product.
YOU SOULLESS SON OF A BITCH, NEITHER FULL SIZE VERSION HAS LOBSTER DOG IN IT!!!!!!!!!
*autoerotically asphyxiates*
Can we get a version with just Lobster Dog and no zombies, trailer, or people?
I too share in the disappointment that there is no full-size Lobster Dog version.
My bad, folks. Fixed the link.
Why are none of them aiming at the Zombie closest to them? I don’t think they’ll make it out of season 2 with that kind of nonchalance.