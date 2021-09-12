‘WandaVision’ Has Already Earned Marvel Studios Its First Emmy Win

Marvel’s expansion into the world of TV has been a hit among superhero movie fans, and this weekend the Disney venture has already seen critical approval as well. As Variety reported Saturday, WandaVision became the first Marvel show to win an Emmy when it picked up a win at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The show, which is nominated for 23 Emmys overall, seemed destined to give Marvel Studios its first big award at some point in the weekend. But it’s a big deal for a studio that saw its first foray into TV debut in January.

The Disney Plus limited series that centers on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up its first two Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday: for narrative (half-hour) production design and for fantasy/sci-fi costumes.

The two-day Emmy ceremony is poised to be very good for Disney and Marvel either way. As The Hollywood Reporter detailed, while shows like Ted Lasso are also likely to have a big weekend so, too, is The Mandalorian and WandaVision based on the sheer number of nominations across the board.

And while WandaVision faces tough competition in the limited series categories, the Disney/Marvel series might do well over these two nights; it is certainly a frontrunner for original music and lyrics for “Agatha All Along,” a viral hit that would earn co-writer Kristen Anderson-Lopez EGOT status along with her writing partner and husband, Robert Lopez, the youngest person to hold the honor and the only one to earn a “double EGOT” for his multiple wins.

It’s also worth noting that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier garnered five nominations as well. And unlike when it came to major film awards, where it took a decade before Black Panther saw Oscar nominations, the studio certainly hit the ground running with critic-friendly TV.