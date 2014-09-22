Warm Up Your DVRs: Here’s All The New And Returning Shows That Premiere On TV This Week

Network premiere week used to be one of the most exciting times of the year, but in the last few years, it’s been something of a slog. We end up sampling ten or 12 new shows, and only end up watching one for any length of time. I have the feeling that, once this week is over, the only new shows we’ll be tuning into the following week are Gotham, maybe Blackish, and a handful of us will be watching Jeffrey Tambor’s Transparent on Amazon (the pilot was amazing).
Anyway, a few new shows have already premiered (Utopia, Red Band Society, The Mysteries of Laura) and New Girl and The Mindy Project returned last week, while The Good Wife and CBS’s new show, Madam Secretary premiered last night. Here’s what’s on tap this week. Shows that Uproxx will be following most closely are in bold.
Monday, September 22nd
The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m., CBS)
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox)
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC)
Scorpion (9 p.m., CBS)
Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox)
The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC)
Forever (10 p.m., ABC)
Tuesday, September 23rd
NCIS (8 p.m., CBS)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (9 p.m., ABC)
NCIS: New Orleans (9 p.m., CBS)
Chicago Fire (10 p.m., NBC)
Person of Interest (10 p.m., CBS)
Wednesdays, September 24th
The Middle (8 p.m., ABC)
Survivor (8 p.m., CBS)
The Goldbergs (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC)
Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC)
Black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC)
Chicago P.D. (10 p.m., NBC)
Nashville (10 p.m., ABC)
South Park (10 p.m., Comedy Central)
Key & Peele (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central)
Thursday, September 25th
Bones (8 p.m., Fox)
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC)
Scandal (9 p.m., ABC)
How To Get Away With Murder (10 p.m., ABC)
Parenthood (10 p.m., NBC)
Friday, September 26th
The Amazing Race (8 p.m., CBS)
Shark Tank (8 p.m., ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m., CBS)
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS)
Transparent (Amazon Prime)
Saturday, September 27th
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC)
Sunday, September 28th
Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC)
The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8:30 p.m., Fox)
Family Guy (9 p.m., Fox)
Resurrection (9 p.m., ABC)
CSI (10 p.m., CBS)
Revenge (10 p.m., ABC)
