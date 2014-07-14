Watch A Young Child Shut Down Fox News’ Argument Against Gender Neutral Bathrooms

Illinois State University is the latest college to designate “gender neutral” restrooms around campus to accommodate transgender and LGBT students who often face harassment. The university is converting what had previously been labeled “family” single stall restrooms into the gender neutral restrooms, so it’s not even changing the functionality or affecting anybody at all, really — but that’s not going to stop the dummies at Fox News from losing their damn minds over it. Because why should anybody ever go out of their way to make transgender people feel comfortable! THE GAYS ARE WINNING!
In a segment called “The PC Police,” Fox and Friends sent co-host Steve Doocy out to talk to some people on the street to show them the “ludicrous” signs that will designate these new restrooms which display a half man-half woman symbol, fully expecting confusion and outrage from a bunch of rube tourists who would guffaw at the signs and fully back up his point. But instead the people he spoke with, including a young boy, were all, yeah? So what’s the problem here?
I believe the journalistic term for what transpires here is “dropping a Dooce.” *high fives everyone*
(Media Matters via Jezebel)
Your not true Fox fans! Where’s the confusion and outrage?
*You’re*
PC Police! Grahamer is 4 fags.
I don’t understand why they had to change the sign at all. Most family restrooms have both male and female symbols.
And what if the transgender person is more of a blue on the bottom/pink on the top? Is there no place for them to pee?
Just make it purple
God forbid everyone is comfortable.
The sign is confusing…what is wrong with the old sign which had both male and female on the family room?
It’s meant to be more actively inclusive of transgender people.
Might be confused for only promoting heteronormative male and female roles. Or, for college kids, a hook-up room (a really gross one, but college).
Ok….so….they don’t want gender neutral bathrooms….and they don’t want transfolk going in the bathroom they identify with….and they don’t want transfolk going in the bathroom they are naturally…..
What exactly DO they want those people to do besides not exist?
hell, definitely hell
Jayzus!
What exactly DO they want those people to do besides not exist?
nothing. they just don’t want them to exist.
Easy, they want them to wear man clothes and live the lie of being cis gendered hetero males like Lindsay Graham does.
become catholic priests??
I don’t understand those signs. All the people are colored, so where will the white people shit? THASS RAYCISSS!!!!!!!!!!
“like Lindsay Graham does”
*kisses fingers “MUAH, it’s glorious”
That was fucking awesome. I was just waiting for Doocy to start screaming, “BUT IT’S YUCKY! LOOK HOW YUCKY IT IS! ISN’T THAT WEIRD TO YOU? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?! AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT GIVES A FUCK ABOUT THE RULES ANYMORE? I FEEL LIKE I’M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!”
“That shit is GROSS!”
Just label the bathrooms “Hoses” or “Holes”. Choose which one by what you piss out of.
No gender, just biology.
Right.
And then we hear these same idiots bitching about a man dressed as a woman in the men’s room trying to peep on kid’s weiners and confusing the children.
WHY IS THE TORSO SO BIG AND THE DRESS SO SMALL?
God, I love that Kilmeade actually is the SNL caricature.
Finally people wearing half a skirt will have a place to shit.
The Scots have finally a place of peace!!
FOX NEWS SHOWS FAKE OUTRAGE OVER SOMETHING THAT DOESN’T MATTER AT ALL, STOP THE PRESSES.
Why don’t they just have a sign that says “restroom” or “shitter” in the South?
I like the signs that say “All women” or “Most Men”
I don’t really care about the minutia here, but I am concerned about this trend. Seriously concerned.
I already hate pooping in public bathrooms, and now if it’s possible a lady might be coming in after me, there’s no way I’m gonna drop a deuce in public again. This is MY issue. My problem. And everybody should accomodate me. Thanks.
Just hide in the bushes when you’re doing your business, I’m absolutely certain there’s no creepy perverts with a hidden camera waiting to record the event.
If a lady is coming in after me…I poop HARDER.
“Ladies” don’t poop……and if they do….it’s ice cream…..perfumed ice cream….
“They’re better people than us.”
Yes, you homo/transphobic pieces of shit. Yes they are.
Haha. Truer words were never spoken by that douchehole.
How exactly did the child shut him down? Really? We are doomed
By immediately and totally understanding his “confusing” sign, destroying the entire premise of the segment.
Yes I see that but “shut down”.. Well he didn’t really. I’m more concerned that this stupid bathroom sign is even an issue. PC is the new bs..
By providing actual proof that the “talent” and producers of Fox News are dumber than children.
i see
Let’s make one room just for “Splashes” and one room for “Plops.”
Trouble is, sometimes you don’t know if your “plop” might turn into a “splash.”
Too confusing? You be the judge, America.
This is why I just shit in the street.
This video just reminds me of visiting one side of my family. You think the people you hang around are smart and understanding, and then you go to a family party and N-bombs and homophobic stuff is dropped like it’s 1950. Fox News is unintentional SNL skits.
Stephen Fry would like you to say “Lavatory”
We definitely need more MMFA content here.
Those types of bathrooms come with a lock if they allow different genders in at the same time, so who the fuck cares?
When did this Game of Thrones/Mad Men blog get so damn political?
Who cares about gender neutral. How about police small children? Have you ever used a public multi-stall restroom and had someone’s little kid crawl on the floor, into your stall, because they think it’s fun? Fucking yuckfest. If I was that kid’s parent I’d totally dip it into a vat of hand sanitizer when I got them home. After I collected 20 bucks from the parent, because my show is not free. Nope.
Only in America….why the fuck make such a big deal about nothing. This site gets worse every day.
Wait, are you upset with the bathroom sign, or the fact that Uproxx posted about the FOX News segment? And what’s your problem with America? Please elaborate, we’d all like to subscribe to your newsletter.
He’s been commenting here for two whole weeks now. I think he knows what he’s talking about.
“Only in America….why the fuck make such a big deal about nothing.”
now thats a solid statement.
or question.
or neither?
you be the judge, america!
Uproxx has clearly hit a new low in manufacturing outrage about nothing. And using that word, which the writers are constantly complaining about. To think of how that poor person feels…
After rereading the headline, it says “Shut”. My apologies. This one’s my bad.
“…they’re better people than us.”
Exactly.
All I want to know is if the line to the facilities will be shorter. I couldn’t care less if there were werewolves or Minotaurs in there.
Yeah, not getting that. Of course I didn’t have my HuffPo app tellin me how I SHOULD feel about it….