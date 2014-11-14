Watch Adam West Reveal The Secrets That You Probably Didn’t Know Behind The 1960s ‘Batman’ TV Series

I’m not going to lie, I probably wouldn’t ask much about Batman’s height if I had the chance to interview Adam West. Fun facts are interesting and all, plus it’d be a hoot to find out he stole one of the Batmobiles and sold it to Jerry Lawler back during their wrestling battle in Memphis, but I have greater things I’d need to prod him about.
How long it take for him to remove his Bat-get up in the bathroom and was there ever any accidents? Do they pay him in cash on Family Guy or does he work because they’re threatening the ghost of Madge Blake in a jar? And what was it like to work with Julie Newmar and did he ever try to sleep with her?
Then I’m sure he’d try to get up and leave, but the doors would lock and a side panel would open, revealing his only escape: a set of Bat-poles. All escape will cost him is his dignity, and probably an artificial hip.
But seriously, I know he popped Bat-Boners on the set. Did he ever find the right Bat-time to make his move on Newmar or did he wait for Eartha Kitt to come along? These are things the world needs to know.
I really hope Adam does a guest spot on Gotham.
Batman 66 is not the original Batman TV show.
Yeah, well you go gum your fruit some more, Pap.
All in fun, BTW. Even though I spit on that 40s Batman junk.
Yes, I may be 25, but too many peanut MnMs have rotted my teeth.
But yeah, I only know that because I was reared on everything Batman by my own pap. Still, those serials are hilarious.
Julie Newmar>Eartha Kitt right?
Also, do we still say “Can get it”? Cause if we do, 1966 Julie Newmar can get it.
Pretty much every woman who was on that show can get it.
Especially Batgirl, she was fly as fuck.
Don’t forget Aunt Harriet.
Rrrrrrrow!
I x=came every time she said, “I’m worried about Dick…”
Julie Newmar…. no actress playing Catwoman will ever do as good of a job.
Sorry, what?
No actress – meaning no one since her
Will ever do – never
As good of job – meaning she was the ultimate.
Does that help you?
Though Lee Meriwether made a couple of good points.
Never thought I’d say it, but thanks for that, Otto.
That Catwoman costume was what kept me coming back for more…. Sheesh…
Tori Black in the Catwoman outfit is a feast to the eyes…et all.
