Watch As Chris Pratt Doesn’t Miss A Beat Creating A Perfect French Braid During This Interview

Word spread around the UPROXX domicile recently regarding Chris Pratt and his French braiding skills. There were Instagram photos and much talk of how awesome he is, but we didn’t come full circle until now. The weird part is how we have Entertainment Tonight to thank for this.

Pratt was sitting for an interview promoting Guardians of the Galaxy and throwing little snippets out about Jurassic World, all the while there’s an ET intern seated right in front getting a French braid. It’s like magic captured on video, proving yet again that Andy Dwyer is the smoothest guy in the world right now.

(Via ET)