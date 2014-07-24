Watch As Chris Pratt Doesn’t Miss A Beat Creating A Perfect French Braid During This Interview

#Chris Pratt #Jurassic World #Guardians Of The Galaxy
Entertainment Writer
07.23.14 15 Comments

Word spread around the UPROXX domicile recently regarding Chris Pratt and his French braiding skills. There were Instagram photos and much talk of how awesome he is, but we didn’t come full circle until now. The weird part is how we have Entertainment Tonight to thank for this.

Pratt was sitting for an interview promoting Guardians of the Galaxy and throwing little snippets out about Jurassic World, all the while there’s an ET intern seated right in front getting a French braid. It’s like magic captured on video, proving yet again that Andy Dwyer is the smoothest guy in the world right now.

(Via ET)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Jurassic World#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSCHRIS PRATTFrench BraidGuardians of the GalaxyJURASSIC WORLDMacklin

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP