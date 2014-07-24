Watch As Chris Pratt Doesn’t Miss A Beat Creating A Perfect French Braid During This Interview

Word spread around the UPROXX domicile recently regarding Chris Pratt and his French braiding skills. There were Instagram photos and much talk of how awesome he is, but we didn’t come full circle until now. The weird part is how we have Entertainment Tonight to thank for this.
Pratt was sitting for an interview promoting Guardians of the Galaxy and throwing little snippets out about Jurassic World, all the while there’s an ET intern seated right in front getting a French braid. It’s like magic captured on video, proving yet again that Andy Dwyer is the smoothest guy in the world right now.
(Via ET)
What the FUCK is up with the ET host’s head? He looks like Mr. Mackie…
I would just shorten that down and ask what the FUCK is up with ET?
Also don’t fuck your sister.
Always a delight this fellow.
Jack Donaghy would be proud.
Because it’s romantic and I’m really good at it!
✨✨swoon✨✨
The only way he can be more smooth is if he jackhammers for 10-15 minutes straight.
I TOTALLY prefer the chubby Pratt! Now that I know he can french braid, I am even more in love with this guy.
Fuck PR.
ET still exists?!?! What about HARD COPY? Is that still a thing?
My mother in law watches a show called “OMG Insider”. Really. That’s the name of the show. OMG Insider.
OMG!
Look, I get that Pratt is jacked and all for this role (I also love Chris Pratt in general, FYI), but it constantly cracks me up that they use a shirt-covered Andy shot and a shirtless, look-at-dem-abs shot for the after shot. Just seems cheap to do the comparison that way, really.
I can’t get past the BobbleHead on the host. CRAAAZY weird.
Can he please stop setting an impossible standard for the rest of us?