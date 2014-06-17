Watch How The Good Stuff Gets Added To ‘Game Of Thrones’ In This Season 4 VFX Reel

If you’ve lived under the foolish belief that every flaming arrow that is fired and every head that is crushed by another man’s hands on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones are real, then you might be in for the worst spoilers of Season 4. Fortunately, most of us are pretty smart and we know that there are teams of men and women behind the scenes taking the basic performances of the stars and stuntmen and using computer magic to turn them all into the bloody masterpieces that we all can’t wait to talk about on Sunday nights.

Game of Thrones compositing wizard Calvin Romeyn shared a Season 4 VFX reel of his own work on Vimeo yesterday, as he had a hand in everything from Joffrey’s really bad day to that little dust-up between the Red Viper and the Mountain. Watch as he makes the arrows fly and fingers disappear, while transforming a little bit of blood into a whole lot of blood.

Additionally, here’s a little more detail from some of those scenes in his VFX reel for episodes 1 through 6 of this past season.

