Watch Jane Lynch’s Sincere Emmy Tribute To Cory Monteith

There ain’t no getting around it: Jane Lynch’s blunt (in a good way) and no-nonsense (in a slightly jarring way) tribute to her Glee co-star and friend Cory Monteith was one of the moments at last night’s Emmy Awards that had everyone talking. Some – like Uproxx’s own Josh Kurp – wondered if singling out the late actor would take away from other notable deaths in the industry. Others saw it as a fitting tribute to someone gone all too soon.

However you want to slice it, to see someone confront the death of a loved one head on, on national television nonetheless, was inspiring. Whatever your takeaway was of that moment be it awkward or not, it sure came from Jane’s heart.