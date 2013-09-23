Watch Jane Lynch’s Sincere Emmy Tribute To Cory Monteith

There ain’t no getting around it: Jane Lynch’s blunt (in a good way) and no-nonsense (in a slightly jarring way) tribute to her Glee co-star and friend Cory Monteith was one of the moments at last night’s Emmy Awards that had everyone talking. Some – like Uproxx’s own Josh Kurp – wondered if singling out the late actor would take away from other notable deaths in the industry. Others saw it as a fitting tribute to someone gone all too soon.
However you want to slice it, to see someone confront the death of a loved one head on, on national television nonetheless, was inspiring. Whatever your takeaway was of that moment be it awkward or not, it sure came from Jane’s heart.
Sincere, yes, but I’m still in the camp that believes Larry Hagman or Jack Klugman should have been featured instead.
Agreed. While it was nice, I counted at least 4 people who deserved it more then Corey.
Klugman’s sone agrees.
But nobody cares what came before anymore. As Craig Ferguson said, we idolize youth, not beauty. We kowtow to the young and moronic all for the sake of brand loyalty. God, America is the worst. Except for all those other countries that are really the worst.
No video?
I still don’t get the insane amount of attention this guy has received for dying of a drug overdose. He was on Glee. That’s the extent of his major career work. Glee. You’d think he was the reincarnation of James Dean. The second coming of cool or something equally silly.
He was a popular actor on a decently popular show. That’s it. Hopefully now that this crap is out of the way I never have to hear about this idiot again. It’s WAY too much attention for someone who had a pathetic death that capped a brief career.
He was so insignificant to television and such a peon that it definitly was a slap in the face to the true tv legends who didn’t kill themselves, (intentionally or unintentional whatever the case was. )
No Klugman was a huge oversite; but his fans are the 55 and up crowd who are not cbs’ audience. If Jack Klugman was on the #1 show of Gay America, he would’ve been honored. He was not, so they honored a scum bag. Good job Emmys and Producer Doogie Howser. Keep the Hollywood stereotype alive and strong!
“… but his fans are the 55 and up crowd who are not cbs’ audience.” I’m sorry, maybe you’ve never watched CBS … but that IS its demographic. Making the lack of a Hagman or Klugman tribute that much more inexplicable. I guess they were trying to capture the kid demo, but I doubt it mattered much.
I do agree with you that he was insignificant to TV and undeserving of a separate tribute.
When you compare this young man with the other 4 tributes, it begs the question whether Glee, but definitely not the actor, will one day be looked back on as an important and iconic show? I think it’s total crap, but will allow that it’s pro-tolerance, anti-bullying message might have actually changed a few thousand people’s way of thinking.
That doesn’t excuse paying tribute to this actor over Jack Klugman, Larry Hagman or 10 other names that were mentioned in the general in memorium segment.
Am I hearing things, or was there booing from the crowd at the end?
yep, uproxxers are still cunts about this.
The Emmys took an opportunity to shine light on the problem of drug addiction, and did it in a subtle (probably too subtle), classy way. If you think her tribute was more about the actor than the addiction, you completely missed the point. Maybe next time they’ll plaster a D.A.R.E. logo across Jane Lynch’s face so the less intelligent amongst you will get it.
You retards equating drug addiction with being stupid, moronic or a scumbag are worse than Hitler. Next time a family member, friend or coworker goes to rehab, you be sure to visit them and tell them how stupid they are, and that all they have to do is decide that they’re smart and everything will be cool. F you. F you all.
Besides, Jean Stapleton > Jack Klugman > Larry Hagman.