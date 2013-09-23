Watch Jane Lynch’s Sincere Emmy Tribute To Cory Monteith

09.23.13

(via Getty Image)

There ain’t no getting around it: Jane Lynch’s blunt (in a good way) and no-nonsense (in a slightly jarring way) tribute to her Glee co-star and friend Cory Monteith was one of the moments at last night’s Emmy Awards that had everyone talking. Some – like Uproxx’s own Josh Kurp – wondered if singling out the late actor would take away from other notable deaths in the industry. Others saw it as a fitting tribute to someone gone all too soon.

However you want to slice it, to see someone confront the death of a loved one head on, on national television nonetheless, was inspiring. Whatever your takeaway was of that moment be it awkward or not, it sure came from Jane’s heart.

TAGSCORY MONTEITHEmmys 2013GleeJANE LYNCH

