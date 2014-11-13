Watch Jennifer Lawrence Take Over ‘Letterman’ With A Killer Chris Farley Impression

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

David Letterman keeps giving his show away. We already know that Stephen Colbert is going to temp for the next 10 or 15 years starting in 2015, and last July, Letterman walked off mid-interview and left Joan Rivers to entertain herself and the Late Show audience.

Last night, as you can see in the above clip, it was Jennifer Lawrence‘s turn. Letterman left his desk, leaving the seat open for the more-than-capable actress to introduce a clip from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

The desk takeover was one of a handful of highlights from last night’s notable appearance. Andrew told you about Lawrence and Letterman breaking out into song last night and in the above video, Lawrence and Letterman book a camping trip together after talking about the joys of grabbing a few beers at the driving range.

My favorite moment, though, has to be Lawrence’s look of sheer bewilderment in the above video when Letterman tries to compare an action sequence in Mockingjay to a 7-10 split in bowling, which is immediately followed by her impromptu Chris Farley impression.

It’s rare that Letterman connects with a newer face in the ways that he used to connect with guests a few years ago, but when he connects like he does with Jennifer Lawrence (who has the kind of charm and game attitude that probably makes that really easy), it’s clear that there is still another 1,000 interviews left in him. Nights like this are why we’re gonna miss Letterman when he doesn’t amble on back to the desk.

