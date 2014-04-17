Watch The Very Taystee ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2 Trailer

Orange Is the New Black is a big ol’ lesbian lie, but that doesn’t mean it’s not highly addictive TV. The most Pornstache-centric of Netflix’s crop of content returns on June 6th (so plan on NOT making plans/getting thrown in prison until June 8th), and the full-length season trailer was just released. Two things: it looks like the once-plucky show has wisely hardened, and Piper is barely a presence.

Hey, the more Crazy Eyes, er, Suzanne, the better.