Watch The Very Taystee ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2 Trailer

#Orange Is The New Black #Netflix
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.17.14 6 Comments

orange new black

Orange Is the New Black is a big ol’ lesbian lie, but that doesn’t mean it’s not highly addictive TV. The most Pornstache-centric of Netflix’s crop of content returns on June 6th (so plan on NOT making plans/getting thrown in prison until June 8th), and the full-length season trailer was just released. Two things: it looks like the once-plucky show has wisely hardened, and Piper is barely a presence.

Hey, the more Crazy Eyes, er, Suzanne, the better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP