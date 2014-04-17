Watch The Very Taystee ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2 Trailer

Orange Is the New Black is a big ol’ lesbian lie, but that doesn’t mean it’s not highly addictive TV. The most Pornstache-centric of Netflix’s crop of content returns on June 6th (so plan on NOT making plans/getting thrown in prison until June 8th), and the full-length season trailer was just released. Two things: it looks like the once-plucky show has wisely hardened, and Piper is barely a presence.
Hey, the more Crazy Eyes, er, Suzanne, the better.
Where’s Pennsatucky?!
Well, the season one finale ended with Piper beating her to a limp and bloody pulp, so I’d guess that she’s gone to heaven, yawl.
Probably in the infirmary. Taryn Manning was promoted to series regular, so we’ll see her at some point.
That’s wonderful! I dig what she did for the character.
Can’t even wait!
I need the gif of Pam going “Yayyyyyyyy!” and clapping for more Crazy Eyes!!!