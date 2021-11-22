While they might have a hard time securing shows in London, looks like the four-part Muslim punk band Lady Parts has a pretty steady gig on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. Earlier today, Peacock announced the comedy-musical series We Are Lady Parts has officially been renewed for its second season, which is slated to hit the streamer sometime next year, according to Variety. The big news comes on the same day the show’s creator, Nida Manzoor, is set to receive the 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for her work on the show, making it a pretty momentous day for the British television writer.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy.”

First premiering earlier this year, We Are Lady Parts follows the fictitious punk band Lady Parts as they navigate relationships, identity, cultural differences, and the London music scene. Anjana Vasan shines as lead character Amina Hussain, a geeky college student who becomes the band’s unlikely lead guitarist and ultimately forms close friendships with fellow, eccentric bandmates Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), and Bisma (Faith Omole). The series received two Emmy nominations for its first season, including breakthrough short format series and outstanding performance in a new series for Anjana Vasan, and has been widely praised by critics. NBCUniversal scripted content president Lisa Katz said the service is “incredibly proud” to host the “fan-favorite” series that is driven by “boundary-pushing comedy.”