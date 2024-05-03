We Are Lady Parts , creator Nida Manzoor’s comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band living in the United Kingdom, was a critics’ favorite when it premiered on Channel 4 in the U.K. and Peacock in the United States in 2021. It’s one of the only shows on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100 percent “Fresh” rating . The series even won a prestigious Peabody Award for offering a “multifaceted depiction of Muslim women rarely seen on screen.”

Plot

In the We Are Lady Parts season one finale, Lady Parts performed a triumphant cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” during their first proper gig. Season two has the band — guitarist Amina, singer Saira, drummer Ayesha, and bassist Bisma — returning with “a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo,” according to the official plot synopsis. “As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want.”

Creator Nida Manzoor vowed to go “bolder, sillier, darker, and deeper” in season two, “and that is exactly what we strived to do,” she said in a statement. The new season will “explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one. The music is bigger too – more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I’m really proud of what we achieved, and can’t wait to share it with old fans and new.”

Cast

We Are Lady Parts stars Anjana Vasan (Amina), Sarah Kameela Impey (Saira), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha), Faith Omole (Bisma), Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Aiysha Hart (Noor), Zaqi Ismail (Ahsan), and Shobu Kapoor (Seema), while the guest stars this season include activist Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal.