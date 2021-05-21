Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 9:55 p.m.) — Don Cheadle’s Mo Monroe (and his coke-snorting ways) return for the third season of this dark comedy executive-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Mo is still up to no good, although he’s now a jazz producer, and Dawn’s still on the hook for masterminding the historical event known as, well, Black Monday.

The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Emmett’s past comes back to haunt him, and a law enforcement run-in leaves several characters feeling off kilter while Kiesha has a major decision to make.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Sunday, Showtime 10:25 p.m.) — This show debuts with a Flatbush, Brooklyn setting, where good friends Kevin and Dan are settling in while thriving, but Kevin messes it all up by angering a local drug dealer.

Ziwe (Sunday, Showtime 10:53 p.m.) — Ziwe Fumudoh’s former status as a Desus & Mero writer will be no shocker for anyone who catches her new variety series. This week, Ziwe reveals her desire to become New York City major after Bowen Yang and Patti Harrison drop by to chat about stockpiling wealth.

Here’s the best of this week’s streaming picks:

Army Of The Dead (Netflix film) — Zack Snyder’s pretty much the King of Streaming at the moment after Justice League scored big for HBO Max on the superhero front, and he’s spreading his love around over at Netflix while going back to his undead-loving roots. This zombie-heist movie follows a group of mercenaries who head into the Las Vegas quarantine zone to pull off the ultimate heist. Watch out for those intelligent zombies, through, and an undead tiger. Fortunately, Dave Bautista is aided by hot Tig Notaro (who replaced Chris D’Elia) — both good reasons to root for humanity.

Master of None: Season 3 (Netflix series) — It’s been (four) years since we’ve seen Aziz Ansari’s brainchild do its thing, and that’s not even (officially, at least) down to the pandemic. Ansari’s been largely out of the public eye following sexual misconduct allegations, although he did emerge a few years ago for an insightful comedy special that goes a long way to show that gazing inward, and this new batch of episodes proves it. Aziz takes a step behind the camera to direct in a season that he cowrote with the Emmy-winning Lena Waithe, whose character moves to the forefront.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu series) — Patton Oswalt’s indisputable knack for voice work recently managed to shock The Boys audience (that’s what happens when you “cameo” as a set of gills for the lead pervert character), and now he’s the leading man in a very adult-oriented animated series. Here, Oswalt’s portraying an egomaniacal supervillain (with a massive, unwieldy noggin) who’s struggling to balance his day job as a bad dude with family life (it happens, even to the most evil among us!). In the process, he’s gotta deal with a certain busybody named Tony Stark/Iron Man, who’s voiced by freaking Jon Hamm. Expect to hear Bill Hader, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, and Nathan Fillion all join the chorus as everyone on this show seems to want to push a bad man down.

And back to the scheduled programming here:

Pride (Friday, FX 9:00 & 10:00 p.m.) — This week, the 1990s Culture Wars spotlight the years following Bill Clinton’s election, and the 2000s Y2Gay years welcome the new age of queer visibility in the mainstream culture.