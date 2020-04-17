Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Bosch (Amazon series) — Bosch’s newly cleared reputation precedes him as the sixth season begins, so can Titus Welliver’s title character just take a beach holiday? Not a chance. Amazon’s addictive cop drama is back for its penultimate turn.

#BlackAF (Netflix series) – Rashida Jones and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris joined forces for this comedy series that’s in mockumentary format and incredibly meta. However, the show’s at least promising to be more edgy than its ABC counterpart.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix series) — Another dating show on Netflix has arrived, but this time, it’s kind-of an anti-dating show. Ten singles will show up in tropical paradise, only to be told that they can’t hook up or even pleasure themselves (not sure how they’ll monitor that one) if they want to stay in competition for a $100,000 prize. Good luck?

Outer Banks (Netflix series) — This coming-of-age story takes place — you guessed it — on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Unfortunately, a hurricane takes out power for an entire summer season, which leads a group of friends to consider life-altering decisions amid mystery and adventure.

Sergio (Netflix film) — This biographical drama, starring Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas, follows the storied career of Sergio Vieira de Mello, a top UN diplomat on one last job in Baghdad that leads to a life-or-death struggle.

Rising High (Netflix film) — Two real-estate fraudsters rise and fall while attempting a get-rich scheme that goes incredibly wrong.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Mel and Maggie are surprisingly seeking help from dad while Macy gets a surprise reveal from the past.