Weekend Preview: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finally Returns To The Precinct

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The Nine-Nine is finally back after what seemed like an endless hiatus, and tonight they’re on a mission to keep Kevin safe after Captain Holt is threatened by Seamus Murphy. Jake serves as his guard at the safe house, with Kevin’s no-nonsense attitude at odds with Jake’s mania. Television gods, if I have any pull, please don’t cancel this show.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Hook confronts Captain Ahab about a magical item that can free his daughter, but there may be unintended consequences to his plan.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team wonders if they can trust a prisoner who warns them of a nefarious plot.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — Our adorable contestants are making milkshakes and chicken & waffles, so you might get a toothache watching this episode.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Fallon discovers that Jeff’s motivation for marriage is revenge, not love, so the Colby-Carrington War continues.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Xo lashes out after Rogelio and Alma try to comfort her after her failed dance competition, and Rogelio suffers a setback at work. Rafael tries to find his sister who may have information to uncovering who his real parents are.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The team makes a last ditch effort to find Gravetonium and save the world. And hopefully save Coulson from dying for real this time?

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Bryan must extract a nuclear physicist previously thought dead from a North Korean prison.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 7:30 p.m.) — The occasionally intrepid Belcher kids are on a quest to find a mythical stash of ceramics allegedly hidden in their school. Why make homemade presents for Grandma when you can look for some and claim the credit instead?

American Idol (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Auditions continue in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and Savannah. Hopefully, Katy Perry won’t kiss any unwilling people this time.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A former CIA operative is drawn back into his old life when a detective needs his help catching a serial killer.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The tense season begins its final twist with the first part of a two-night season finale.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The President inflates his personal wealth in an attempt to woo people back to his cause.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — When Homer is accused of stealing a painting worth millions, only a detective from the 1970s can prove his innocence.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Unexpected visitors throw the Hilltop leadership into question. Rick faces an old adversary.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Brock warns Ash that there’s an “otherworldly hurricane brewing.” Kelly and Brandy face a familiar foe.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Stewie goes to the school psychologist and reveals some long-hidden truths about himself.

Genius Junior (Sunday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Neil Patrick Harris hosts a new game show that gives preteen geniuses a shot at a grant to fund their projects.

Here And Now (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Audrey gets good news about her Empathy Initiative pitch. Greg submits a forward for Duc’s soon-to-be-published book.

Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — It looks like Carrie might finally get a win this week. Saul calls upon an old friend for help.

The Last Man On Earth (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Tandy and Todd try to convince the gang that something is wrong with Karl after the graveyard incident. Jasper is still missing.

The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Everything comes to a head in the season finale as Ronnie faces his past and Emmett fights for custody.

Timeless (Sunday, NBC 10:00 p.m.) — In search of a Rittenhouse sleeper agent, the Time Team heads to the 1950s and works with Wendell Scott, the first African-American NASCAR driver.

Deception (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Cameron and Kay work a case around a deadly reality TV show. I wonder what kind of slight of hand is at all relevant.

Last Week Tonight: (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — I wonder if Oliver will update the White House death pool in the wake of this week’s round of firings.