Weekend Preview: Charles Barkley, Corrupt Lawyers, and Nudity

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday) – Charles Barkley hosts. I love Charles. I do. But the reason I love him is his unfiltered, off-the-cuff observations about things, not necessarily his ability memorize lines and perform live sketch comedy. Fingers crossed. (Preview after the jump.)
Shameless/House of Lies/Californication (Showtime, Sunday) – Season premieres for “Shameless” and “Californication,” and series premiere for “House of Lies.” I, for one, admire their commitment to quality programming and gratuitous nudity.
The Firm (NBC, Sunday) – The premiere of the series based on the John Grisham book and Tom Cruise movie. Let me get this on the record: if any shady Southern law firm wants to offer me a wheelbarrow full of cash to work for them, I am ALL EARS. Seriously. I won’t ask any questions as long as the checks clear.
Merlin (Syfy, Sunday) – Season 4 premiere. I had no idea this show existed until about five minutes ago. Hi, I’m a TV blogger!
Downton Abbey (PBS, Sunday) – Season 2 premiere. I have Season 1 on my DVR, and I want to get through it before Sunday night. It is also the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. There is a 0% chance I am successful. Such is life.
The Simpsons (FOX, Sunday) – Homer gets a political radio show and endorses Ted Nugent for president. TYPICAL LIBERAL HOLLYWOOD ELITE LOOKING DOWN ON THE COMMON FOLKS FROM THEIR IVORY TOWE… what now? Ted Nugent. Oh. Nevermind.
Hell on Wheels (AMC, Sunday) – “Hell on Wheels” would be a good name for a satanic roller derby team. Think it over, devil worshipers.
Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-off (Food Network, Sunday) – I covered this yesterday, but you should also read Max Silvestri’s hilarious write-up on it at Grantland. I’m beginning to fear I might start watching this show. I don’t have to explain myself to you people.
As long as you dress like Vinny Gambini.
If there is a skit about blowjobs and donuts I might record SNL and watch that skit at my leisure.
The Shameless image at the top of the screen from the “7 New and Returning…” post piques my interest in the show every time I visit WG. I have decided it requires my attention.
“… the brilliant Emmy Rossum (and her frequent nudity).”
also requires your attention
It’s amazing to me that Rossum manages to look so awesome in that one that she manages to override Paz’ downright disturbing mug from the banner.
I always wondered why Uff was always all over Paz’s merkin. It’s the future, you know – there’s plenty of naked chicks at your disposal that don’t look like they’ve suffered simultaneous Africanized bee and silverback gorilla attacks.
I waited all day to hear your take on the NBC president’s comments on Community’s definite return and this is what I get? Bring back Matt.
Sorry, homeboy. The way our schedules work out means news that breaks on Friday afternoons is tough to get to. Believe me, I’m more upset about this than you.
Doubt it DG. I needed WG’s sensibilities to get me through this. This may be the death kneel for Alison Brie Gifs and I don’t know if I can take that alone. Hold me.
@Danger — the Guy v. Ray cooking show is going to be golden unintentional comedy. I am going to watch the hell out of it.
What about Downton Abbey? Asking for a friend.
Fixed.
Why did you write corrupt lawyers? Doesn’t the corrupt go without saying?
How was my leno impression?
DO NOT FORGET ABOUT THE INCREASINGLY POOR DECISIONS OF TODD MARGARET. Is all caps the way to convey someone whispering wise sage like advice slowly and softly into the nape of your neck? If I’m not mistaken, and I never am, it absolutely is,
Preach to the overlords.
Hahah ok, I have to admit I just chuckled at Charles Barkely calling Kelly Clarkson a turkey leg.
Ok why the FUCK IS SNL STILL ON THE FUCKING AIR?!! Seriously that show has become about as appealing as being a victim on Deadliest Warrior or Fatal Attractions damn that show is one big steaming pile of dog turd that was shit out a decade ago. It’s almost 40 years old and has only been funny for 15 of them why God why!