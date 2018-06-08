Weekend Preview: ‘Claws’ Returns To Rule The Summer

TNT

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Claws was one of the most fun romps of 2017, and season two looks like it’s going to continue the tradition. The girls are still under the thumb of Russian mobsters but are still hustlin’ to keep the dream alive. Niecy Nash and Carrie Preston are two of the most underrated women in television so check out the show and give them the appreciation that they deserve.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Someone other than Stella has to deal with a health emergency. Things are still rocky between Stella and Wes.

Just Another Immigrant (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Romesh Ranganathan, a popular UK stand up comic, moves his family to Los Angeles

Taken (Saturday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Bryan has to protect his cousin from a powerful crime syndicate.

The Crossing (Saturday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Jude and Nestor plan to break the refugees out of the camp as the first season comes to an end.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Despite being clean and sober, Patrick has to face some demons while planning his mother’s memorial service.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Tess risks all that she has accomplished by partying hard before her exam. Was it even all worth it?

Vida (Sunday, Starz 8:30 p.m.) — Emma and Lyn both make some serious realizations about their futures, but is it too late?

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Madison struggles to protect the tenuous life that she’s built despite the terrible circumstances. As usual, Morgan struggles with the decisions that he’s made.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — “Take my heart when you go.”

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Will Chuck deliver the fatal blow to an enemy?

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — Blanca gets in a feud after being denied access to a popular bar. Damon gets asked on a date, leading to some major revelations.

I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Adam and Ralph finally get some good news while Cassie and Dawn build their bond.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The Roys continues to tear each other apart as they get even more bad news about the family business.

Enter The Badlands (Sunday, AMC 10:05 p.m.) — Sunny works with the River King and the Widow faces a mutiny.