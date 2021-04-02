Made For Love (HBO Max series) — HBO Max recently struck dark-comedy gold with The Flight Attendant, and the WarnerMedia streamer is poised to do so again with Cristin Milioti maneuvering around a premise that’s even more dizzying than that of Palm Springs. Cristin stars as Hazel, and Ray Romano plays her father, who’s attempting to help her flee from a god-awful marriage with a guy (Billy Magnussen) who’s implanted a chip in her brain so that he can track her every move and emotion. It’s such a cynical spin on relationships, and it’s terrifying, all of it, to consider, but heck, this show will suck you into its compelling vortex. Did we mention that dad is a widower with a “synthetic partner”? Oh boy.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix film) — Idris Elba in a cowboy hat should be enough of an attraction here, but assuming that you want to know about the all-important plot, here we go. A troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) spends the summer in North Philadelphia, where he’s torn between diving into a life or crime or embracing the urban-cowboy subculture that’s embodied by his estranged dad (Elba). The story’s based upon Ghetto Cowboy, the novel by G.Neri, and the film co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are here for the buddy action-comedy that fans have dreamed of. Last week, the show mined the depths of systemic racism with a side of couple’s therapy, and Sharon Carter still hasn’t showed up, but she got a shoutout last week, so hopefully, we’ll see her kicking butt soon. Oh, and it’s Zemo time this week, so that should be plenty confrontational.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Daniel Kaluuya hosts with musical guest St. Vincent.

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Sunday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Jane Levy continues her leading-lady musical turn by celebrating Zoey’s 30th birthday. Party time gets interrupted by coping with unresolved relationship feelings, though.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The bonus episodes of Season 10 continue with the Negan origin story. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton joins the show to portray Lucille, who’s also the namesake of Negan’s famed (and murderous) baseball bat.

Q: Into the Storm: Episodes 5 & 6 (Sunday, HBO 9:00 & 10:00 p.m.) — You’ve heard all of those wild QAnon conspiracy theories, and this weekend, this six-part documentary series continues to chart the movement’s evolution. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback drives into the rabbit hole to reveal how the mysterious “Q” wields conspiracies as information warfare to manipulate thinking and influence American culture.

The Gloaming (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Molly’s feeling increasingly suspicious about Freddie in regards to the Moxley murder.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Kevin and V are about to make a big announcement, and Lip might actually come close to selling the Gallagher family abode. Meanwhile, Ian and Mickie are attempting to adjust to West Side life, and Liam is telling things straight to Frank.