If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Cursed (Friday, Netflix series) — The streaming giant builds onto its library of original fantasy series with this adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s novel. This show keeps the Miller worldbuilding tradition alive while retooling King Arthur’s origin story to explore what would happen if the legendary Excalibur sword — which is meant for the one true king — chose a queen instead. This season is an entertaining dark-fantasy romp that builds promise for future adventure to come.
Absentia: Season 3 (Friday, Amazon Prime Series) — Alright, so this series may not be fantastical, but it’s also set in a world where we can lose ourselves… in FBI-related shenanigans. This season, Emily comes back after her suspension, all ready to dig back into work when a criminal case hits far too close to home
Brave New World (Peacock series) — This series is a dreamy, devilish, and delightful take on Aldous Huxley’s classic sci-fi 1932 book for NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Starring Harry Lloyd, Alden Eichenbach, and Jessica Findlay, it’s hyperkinetic and experimental while dabbling in both grit and gloss as it explores a new “utopia.”
Down To Earth: (Netflix series) — Zac Efron’s new travel series won our own Brian Grubb over in 13 minutes flat. Zac travels to Iceland and learns how to “bake rye bread by burying it underground in the piping hot soil that is heated by a nearby volcano,” and I think everyone should be sold by that description.
Intelligence (Peacock series) — David Schwimmer’s return to TV comedy “pivots” in the wrong direction. On its face, this is a workplace comedy and a Britcom, but Schwimmer’s misogynistic and homophobic boss fails to be redeemed even though humor.
Father Soldier Son (Friday, documentary on Netflix) — This New York Times doc revolves around a former platoon sergeant who returns home from Afghanistan following a serious combat injury. As he works to help raise his young sons, this film takes a look at military service’s intergenerational effects, along with the meaning of sacrifice, purpose, duty, and American manhood.
Kissing Game (Friday, Netflix series) — The timing on this series feels eerie, given that it takes place in Brazil, where panic takes over during an outbreak of a contagious disease that’s spread by kissing. It’s also a coming of age tale, and a dark examination of attempting to connect in a reality that’s full of mistrust.
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock movie) — A twisted case must get extralegal for Shawn and Gus as they visit their old stomping grounds to an unwelcome reception.
In case you managed to miss these over the past week:
Fatal Affair (Netflix movie, Thursday) — Get ready for heavy Fatal Attraction and Obsessed vibes with this cautionary tale full of melodrama. Nia Long stars as a wife (Ellie) with a “perfect marriage” to Stephen Bishop’s Marcus, but of course, temptation strikes because (I guess) she’s bored, and the passion has faded. Enter David (portrayed by Omar Epps), who lures Ellie into a passionate encounter, and although her conscience strikes at the last possible moment, it’s far too late to get rid of him.
Palm Springs (Hulu) — This Sundance hit from Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island partners is stylish and silly and absolutely fantastic. It also busted the Sundance acquisition record in a “nice” way, and it’s got a Groundhog Day-esque, summery twist.
The Old Guard (Netflix) — Charlize Theron kicking butt. What else must you know before checking out what might be the closest thing to a summer blockbuster that we’ll see this year? Well, she’s also an immortal mercenary, who’s leading a group of immortal mercenaries, and they might see their immortal-ness exposed, which means they might no longer be immortal. Sounds like a winner.
Greyhound (Apple TV+, Friday) — Need a little Hanx in your life? The Saving Private Ryan star is doing World War II again, and it’s an exciting ride that puts the sea-pedal to the metal from beginning to end. Turn down the lights and relish this one.
Relic (VOD, Friday) — This critically acclaimed haunted-house movie from IFC and director Natalie Erika James did respectable drive-in business last weekend. Starring Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimerm and Bella Heathcoate, here’s your chance to receive a fresh bone-chilling experience in the privacy of your own home.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Friday Night In With The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are at it again while hosting celebrity friends. This week, Lennie James from The Walking Dead universe and Bethany Joy Lenz from One Tree Hill will be on hand to distract us from reality.
P-Valley (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The club’s private booth sees bared souls and negotiated deals while The Pink’s fundraising carwash sees an unwelcome blast from the past.
Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — “I Don’t Like Mondays” is the name of this second season finale, so good luck in getting that Boomtown Rats song out of your head.
Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mason visits his ex-wife and son in an attempt to make amends for being a lousy dad, possibly, while Mason and Delta embark upon an important errand.
The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Trig’s custody battle gets hairier while fight-or-flight instincts rear their collective head during Kevin’s adventure. Also, Emmett’s making the best of a predicament.
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — This true-crime docuseries is revolutionary, much like the Michelle McNamara book that fueled it. This week, Michelle hits the “Motherlode” after being granted to 37 boxes of evidence on the Golden State Killer, previously known as the East Area Rapist.
NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — Charlie Manx will get his favor while Vic McQueen barrels stright into a deadly trap.
Outcry (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) –A new hearing pokes holes in Greg Kelley’s case as this documentary continues to explore the high school football’s controversial conviction and sentencing for child molestation.
Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — The illustrious guest is Don Cheadle.