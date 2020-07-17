If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Cursed (Friday, Netflix series) — The streaming giant builds onto its library of original fantasy series with this adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s novel. This show keeps the Miller worldbuilding tradition alive while retooling King Arthur’s origin story to explore what would happen if the legendary Excalibur sword — which is meant for the one true king — chose a queen instead. This season is an entertaining dark-fantasy romp that builds promise for future adventure to come.

Absentia: Season 3 (Friday, Amazon Prime Series) — Alright, so this series may not be fantastical, but it’s also set in a world where we can lose ourselves… in FBI-related shenanigans. This season, Emily comes back after her suspension, all ready to dig back into work when a criminal case hits far too close to home

Brave New World (Peacock series) — This series is a dreamy, devilish, and delightful take on Aldous Huxley’s classic sci-fi 1932 book for NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Starring Harry Lloyd, Alden Eichenbach, and Jessica Findlay, it’s hyperkinetic and experimental while dabbling in both grit and gloss as it explores a new “utopia.”

Down To Earth: (Netflix series) — Zac Efron’s new travel series won our own Brian Grubb over in 13 minutes flat. Zac travels to Iceland and learns how to “bake rye bread by burying it underground in the piping hot soil that is heated by a nearby volcano,” and I think everyone should be sold by that description.

Intelligence (Peacock series) — David Schwimmer’s return to TV comedy “pivots” in the wrong direction. On its face, this is a workplace comedy and a Britcom, but Schwimmer’s misogynistic and homophobic boss fails to be redeemed even though humor.

Father Soldier Son (Friday, documentary on Netflix) — This New York Times doc revolves around a former platoon sergeant who returns home from Afghanistan following a serious combat injury. As he works to help raise his young sons, this film takes a look at military service’s intergenerational effects, along with the meaning of sacrifice, purpose, duty, and American manhood.

Kissing Game (Friday, Netflix series) — The timing on this series feels eerie, given that it takes place in Brazil, where panic takes over during an outbreak of a contagious disease that’s spread by kissing. It’s also a coming of age tale, and a dark examination of attempting to connect in a reality that’s full of mistrust.