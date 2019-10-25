Bojack Horseman (Friday, Netflix series) — The final half of the final season of everyone’s favorite failed legendary ’90s TV comedy star has arrived. Now, he’s really pushing for a comeback, but will all that self-loathing and alcohol stand in the way? Probably, but Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, and Amy Sedaris will carry us to the finish line.

Dolemite Is My Name (Friday, Netflix film) — Eddie Murphy is officially back, y’all. And he’s streaming on Netflix as struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who assumes a new persona, Dolemite, a pimp with a vividly obscene mouth and the air of 1970s LA around him. Keegan-Michael Key also stars as a writer enlisted by Moore to pen a movie filled with kung fu and car chases, which leads to box-office glory.

Daybreak (Friday, Netflix series) — Matthew Broderick portrays a high school principal in this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series where all the cliques are fighting for survival amid nuclear fallout. Netflix describes this one as “part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.” Alright!

The Kominsky Method (Friday, Netflix series) — The second season of this critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin has arrived. The two pals continue to tackle life’s curveballs in LA, the city that loves young folk, while confronting the harsh realities of aging. Paul Reiser will guest star.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The demon-adventures never seem to end, especially because Macy’s now struggling against her inner demon. Meanwhile, a new (and terrified) witch named Abigael is on the scene.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Everyone hates Adam, Sam receives an unexpected guest, and Fallon and Blake dig out of their ditch in very different ways.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers are still doing their thing in a nondescript motel room, this time with a pair of father-and-son artists getting, well, artsy and discovering truths about each other in the process.