HBO

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — HBO’s first teen drama premieres with Zendaya leading an impressive cast of newcomers. The show follows a young drug addict returning to her old life and trying to avoid temptation while making friends with a fellow outcast. It’s a heavy portrait of teenage angst, but it’s done beautifully.

Big Little Lies (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Renata’s future is in flux thanks to Gordon’s legal troubles, Celeste opens up to Mary Louise about the problems in her marriage to Perry, and Bonnie’s mom comes to town.

Murder Mystery (Friday, Netflix) — Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite for this whodunnit with a slapstick comedy twist. The film follows Audrey and Nick Spitz, a married couple celebrating their honeymoon 15 years late when a dashing stranger and a shocking murder puts them in the spotlight.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — With May being held hostage by Sarge and Altarah holding Daisy, Enoch, and Simmons, two planets now need saving.

Whistleblower (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A funeral director in Alabama exposes a kickback scheme that cost taxpayers more than $2 million, and dangerous insurance fraud at IU Health/Healthnet is detailed.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Rev. Rob Schenck and columnist George Will are the interview guests.

The Son (Saturday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — In 1916, the McCulloughs search for Maria even as one of their own commits the ultimate betrayal.

Luther (Sunday, BBC 8:00 p.m.) — Luther is pulled in different directions as he tries to manage Alice’s violent outbursts while also protecting a friend from Cornelius’ wrath.

Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Alicia and Morgan face a dangerous obstacle while June and Dorie try to reason with a desperate survivor when they’re forced to find shelter from an unexpected threat.

The Good Fight (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — CBS is smartly offering its buzzworthy spinoff to fans who haven’t subscribed to its streaming platform yet. The show begins with a large financial scam destroying a young lawyer and wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart’s savings, so the two join forces.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Sho 9:00 p.m.) — Showtime’s latest prestige drama focuses on crime-ridden early ’90s Boston. An FBI agent who doesn’t play by the rules makes an unlikely alliance with a new District Attorney intent on uprooting corruption in the city, and the two navigate racism and dangerous gang wars to get the job done.

Vida (Sunday, Starz 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Emma mulls over alternate sources of income for the bar while Mari’s worlds clash. Later, Lynn and Emma’s fight comes to a head at an after-party.

The Chi (Sunday, Sho 10:00 p.m.) — Ronnie takes a trip down South to confront his demons while Brandon is faced with a life-changing decision of his own.

NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Charlie Manx puts Bing Partridge to work as Vic tries to live a mostly normal life.