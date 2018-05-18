HBO

Fahrenheit 451 (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — It will be interesting to see how the dystopian tale of information control and book burning is adapted for the internet age, but with Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon leading the cast, HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 is at the top of our must-watch list this week. It seems like now more than ever we need stories of people rising up against an oppressive system, so here’s hoping this one delivers the goods.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — In the third season finale, Jane goes back to the beginning in her hunt for Roman.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Once brings back some familiar faces for the last battle in the series finale. How many curses can one town endure anyway?

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett and the Five-0 uncover a Russian spy ring in the season finale when a Russian nuclear attack submarine emerges off the coast of Waikiki

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — While our favorite agents did get a sixth season order, Coulson’s life still hangs in the balance. We’ll also have to wait and see if the ending of Infinity War comes into play at all in this season finale.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — While Stella and Wes are still figuring out their future, they get some surprising news.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The second episode focuses on Patrick’s privileged childhood and the horrific incident that left him scarred into adulthood.