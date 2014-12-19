Weekend Preview: How Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ Respond To The ‘Interview’ Controversy?



Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Amy Adams and One Direction stop by for SNL‘s fall finale. I’m about 95% sure that we’re not going to see Bobby Moynihan’s Kim Jong Un impression since the writers mostly took a dive on the North Korea/The Interview situation when James Franco hosted two weeks ago, but I’m 100% sure that if SNL “went there” it would become a legendary moment for the show.

The Amazing Race (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Here’s what I like to do when I watch The Amazing Race: I like to order a full size pizza and then I like to see if I can finish it on my own before the show comes to an end. That’s my amazing race. Also, this is the season finale and someone’s gonna walk away with a million dollars. Which is nice, but you can’t buy the kind of happiness that comes from eating a full pizza all by yourself.

Christmas In Washington (TNT, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Washington luminaries gather to debate over who gets to light the tree. Gridlock ensues for four months. Happy Christmas!

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, Friday 11:00 p.m.) — Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island join Scott and Reggie Watts for the season finale… which will be immediately followed by next season’s premiere on January 9th. Scott Aukerman likes to work!

The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson (Saturday CBS, 12:35 a.m.) — This is it for Craig Ferguson, a talk show host who evaded conventions and put on a weird and laid back show that was both an adult version of Pee Wee’s playhouse and probably the last fiercely original network late night creation that we’ll see for a long long time.

Saturday Night Football (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — The Chargers head to San Francisco to help 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh pack his bags. They also hope to win a football contest, but they will have to do so without Natrone Means.

Christmas Icetastrophe (Syfy, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Merry f*cking Christmas global warming alarmists, Syfy’s got a documentary about a destructive flash freeze that is ruining Christmas for one town and it’s gonna be huge. Not Sharknado huge because it lacks flying sharks and former 90210 stars, but still pretty damn big. #ChristmasIcetastrophe

Mulaney (FOX, Sunday 7:00 p.m.) — Poor Mulaney. Finding this show on the schedule is as hard as finding Waldo at a Portland sweater festival.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Serpent Brotherhood wants to kill Santa Claus so the Librarians try to keep him safe. Which is silly, because Bruce Campbell is playing Santa and nobody f*cks with Santa and his boomstick. Which in this context, is probably a candy cane.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:25) — The Seattle Seahawks go to Arizona to play against the Cardinals, who are holding a raffle to determine which season ticket holder will get to be the backup uarterback.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Carrie and Saul return to the US in the season 4 finale.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Josh Brolin, Jay Thomas, and Darlene Love on Letterman; Jay Leno on the last episode of Craig Ferguson’s Late Late Show; and Ben Stiller, Brie Larson, and Damon Wayans on Fallon.