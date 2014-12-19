Weekend Preview: How Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ Respond To The ‘Interview’ Controversy?

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Amy Adams and One Direction stop by for SNL‘s fall finale. I’m about 95% sure that we’re not going to see Bobby Moynihan’s Kim Jong Un impression since the writers mostly took a dive on the North Korea/The Interview situation when James Franco hosted two weeks ago, but I’m 100% sure that if SNL “went there” it would become a legendary moment for the show.
The Amazing Race (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Here’s what I like to do when I watch The Amazing Race: I like to order a full size pizza and then I like to see if I can finish it on my own before the show comes to an end. That’s my amazing race. Also, this is the season finale and someone’s gonna walk away with a million dollars. Which is nice, but you can’t buy the kind of happiness that comes from eating a full pizza all by yourself.
Christmas In Washington (TNT, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Washington luminaries gather to debate over who gets to light the tree. Gridlock ensues for four months. Happy Christmas!
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, Friday 11:00 p.m.) — Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island join Scott and Reggie Watts for the season finale… which will be immediately followed by next season’s premiere on January 9th. Scott Aukerman likes to work!
The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson (Saturday CBS, 12:35 a.m.) — This is it for Craig Ferguson, a talk show host who evaded conventions and put on a weird and laid back show that was both an adult version of Pee Wee’s playhouse and probably the last fiercely original network late night creation that we’ll see for a long long time.
Saturday Night Football (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — The Chargers head to San Francisco to help 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh pack his bags. They also hope to win a football contest, but they will have to do so without Natrone Means.
Christmas Icetastrophe (Syfy, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Merry f*cking Christmas global warming alarmists, Syfy’s got a documentary about a destructive flash freeze that is ruining Christmas for one town and it’s gonna be huge. Not Sharknado huge because it lacks flying sharks and former 90210 stars, but still pretty damn big. #ChristmasIcetastrophe
Mulaney (FOX, Sunday 7:00 p.m.) — Poor Mulaney. Finding this show on the schedule is as hard as finding Waldo at a Portland sweater festival.
The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Serpent Brotherhood wants to kill Santa Claus so the Librarians try to keep him safe. Which is silly, because Bruce Campbell is playing Santa and nobody f*cks with Santa and his boomstick. Which in this context, is probably a candy cane.
Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:25) — The Seattle Seahawks go to Arizona to play against the Cardinals, who are holding a raffle to determine which season ticket holder will get to be the backup uarterback.
Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Carrie and Saul return to the US in the season 4 finale.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Josh Brolin, Jay Thomas, and Darlene Love on Letterman; Jay Leno on the last episode of Craig Ferguson’s Late Late Show; and Ben Stiller, Brie Larson, and Damon Wayans on Fallon.
They will likely respond unfunnily.
*without Keenan Allen
Oh wait, now i remember who Natrone Means is
Ferguson ending is as sad as Colbert ending, but bright spot for me, I haven’t watched either in years, so I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.
Amy Adams is lovely. That is all.
I always thought she was kinda vanilla. Then American Hustle changed the game.
Gonna miss the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Definitely agree about it being original and very weird in the best possible way. His YouTube Channel already has some preview clips of the episode tonight since he recorded it yesterday.
Nice little musical video with dozens of guests: [www.youtube.com]
Fuck Mulaney. The show, not the comedian.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Comcast, Viacom, CBS, FOX and Time Warner have told everyone to watch what they say about North Korea. One painfully unfunny SNL joke is not worth the firestorm of cyberattacks it could warrant.
I have never wanted to be in a boy band. Until now. Especially if its the dude holding Adams’ hand.
I can tell you the crowd at SNL is going to suck. It’s going to be full of One Direction fans, who aren’t going to get any of the “smart” jokes, and will just be impatiently waiting for the musical guest segment.
I know Lorne understands booking, and fanbases, but with how much the writing is suffering lately they REALLY could do a better job picking hosts, bands, and host/band combos. I hope Amy does well, but yeah, probably any quality gags this episode manages to cough up will be lost on the frenetic boy-band set.
I should really catch up on my Comedy Bang Bang! episodes. I saw the first two, and there’s three seasons, so that’s only…let’s see…
FORTY-EIGHT EPISODES!?!
If you want in, you better hurry up. Season 4 is going to be 40 episodes. 40. Seriously.
If you’re looking to binge watch something this weekend, I’m going to recommend Marco Polo. It’s not earth shatteringly awesome, but it is very entertaining. It also looks at an interesting period in history that period pieces don’t touch on.
SNL has been irrelevant for years now, what makes anyone thing it would change this weekend?
Well, it’s at least slightly relevant when compared to your insignificant life.
A TV show aired on a broadcast network is more relevant than a single person on the internet…you just blew my mind SmallerFool. May I suggest next time you create an account trying the name BiggerFool?
wicked sick burn, lubz
You know how I know those One Whatever guys are gay? Not one of them is attempting to touch Amy Adams’ ass. And believe me, she’s got a fine shitter on her – check out the second Night At The Museum…
Is the guy on the left about to drop her?
Christ, man. Life with your legs.
Snl was edgy (or at least tried to be) for its first 25 years or so. You’d get punk and grunge bands trashing stages, and they would stay away from meaningless pop music. They might as well just make that no talent d-bag justin Timberlake their permanent host, add ryan seacrest as the announcer, and shuffle between boy bands for musical guests.
/yes, you can all get off my lawn
//I’m still right, though
Bobby Moyanihan as Kim Jong Un? Anyone else think that’s kind of …..wierd?