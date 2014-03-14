Weekend Preview: Let’s Start The Save ‘Enlisted’ Campaign Tonight

Enlisted (Fox, Friday 9 p.m.) — Look, folks. They cancelled Raising Hope this week, but so far, they’ve spared Enlisted the axe. Why? Because they really want to give the audience a chance to find it. Watch tonight. It’s gonna be a really amazing episode that echoes Kevin Biegel’s own experiences with a heart attack when he was 32. Give it a shot! #saveenlisted

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — There are three shows on TV that I am consistently the most frustrated about not getting the traction they warrant: Enlisted, The Americans, and Hannibal. Here’s why the latter is the best horror show on TV.

Banshee (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON FINALE. Other people feel the same frustration about the fact that Banshee is never part of the Internet conversation. I feel your pain (not about this show specifically, but you know, in general).

Crisis (NBC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I don’t know much about this show. Mo Ryan’s response was tepid, but it has Gillian Anderson in it, so you’re damn straight I’m going to at least give it a shot. At the very least, Anderson has been making the press rounds, and she’s been great.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — After a shaky mid-season premiere, I admit, it’s been a good run. If this theory in any way pans out, The Walking Dead could actually transform into a great show.

Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Die Frank Die. The show doesn’t need him anymore, anyway. Emily Bergl got promoted to series regular.