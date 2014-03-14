Weekend Preview: Let’s Start The Save ‘Enlisted’ Campaign Tonight

Enlisted (Fox, Friday 9 p.m.) — Look, folks. They cancelled Raising Hope this week, but so far, they’ve spared Enlisted the axe. Why? Because they really want to give the audience a chance to find it. Watch tonight. It’s gonna be a really amazing episode that echoes Kevin Biegel’s own experiences with a heart attack when he was 32. Give it a shot! #saveenlisted
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — There are three shows on TV that I am consistently the most frustrated about not getting the traction they warrant: Enlisted, The Americans, and Hannibal. Here’s why the latter is the best horror show on TV.
Banshee (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON FINALE. Other people feel the same frustration about the fact that Banshee is never part of the Internet conversation. I feel your pain (not about this show specifically, but you know, in general).
Crisis (NBC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I don’t know much about this show. Mo Ryan’s response was tepid, but it has Gillian Anderson in it, so you’re damn straight I’m going to at least give it a shot. At the very least, Anderson has been making the press rounds, and she’s been great.
The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — After a shaky mid-season premiere, I admit, it’s been a good run. If this theory in any way pans out, The Walking Dead could actually transform into a great show.
Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Die Frank Die. The show doesn’t need him anymore, anyway. Emily Bergl got promoted to series regular.
Enlisted is awesome. Second to Brooklyn Nine Nine for new shows this new season.
I would put it fourth, behind Broad City and Rick and Morty. This has been a pretty brilliant year for new comedies. And I haven’t even checked out Goldbergs or Trophy Wife yet.
I don’t know how Sammi will be a regular without Frank living through next season.
Well, Debbie likes her. She could become the new Sheila.
Hannibal really is too good for television. It’s a shame some brain stimulation helmet/pressure suit combination has yet to be developed.
God, I wish they would just end Walking Dead. I’m as big of a sucker for post-apocalypse type stories/books/shows/movies as there is, but blah.
I agree. I keep asking myself as I continue to watch it, “Where is this going?” They just keep splitting up, new characters join as current characters die off, and rinse and repeat. The show isn’t bad by any means, but they don’t do a good enough job distracting me from that question. That’s a gross misstep for them. I only continue to watch because I’ve invested this much time in these characters already.
Hannibal is so good that I have a hard time believing it’s on NBC. Everyone should be watching it, and then having serial killer/wendigo fuelled nightmares. EVERYONE!!
Enlisted has it’s moments, at it’s best it’s “Randy get your gun” but then at it’s worst we have Chiles participating in a mock American idol with Kid & Play. I wanna love it but you know…
I just made a post about that in the Hannibal thread. It’s really mind-boggling a show like that is able to be on network television, and NBC no less. It’s honestly True Detective level quality. I really think NBC is the biggest thing holding the show back. If the show was on FX, AMC, A&E or HBO, a network that isn’t a beholden to the “Nielsen Numbers” as NBC is, I think it would be getting a lot more attention.
Speak for yourself Dustin, I love Frank Gallagher.
I do too. I’m hoping he schemes his way into getting a new liver, in some completely terrible Frank way. He usually hits a new low each season, and hasn’t quite hit that yet, though he came close.
Honest question, not trying to be an ass: Dustin, do you read the comments? I ask because if you did then you would know that it seems like literally everyone here despises Enlisted and consistently questions why uproxx is pushing it on an audience that doesn’t want it. Just seems strange to me, your #saveenlisted campaign is kind of futile on this particular website.
Uproxx has a hard-on for the writers or something.
It’s the only reason I gave it a shot, couldn’t get through the first episode. I honestly think it must be friends or something, cause I’d hate to think they were paid to hype the show.
You took the words right out of my mouth, dissident. I’m usually in-step with the Uproxx crew, but just like WWAS, I couldn’t make it through the pilot. I figured being prior enlisted I’d enjoy the perspective or connect with the material. But it’s just bad…so bad.
The sound of all you people shitting on the show is mighty loud, but there are some of us who like Enlisted. I count four in these comments.
What is WWAS? I’m not a big enough Uproxx Hipster to connect the dots. Not even a google search of “WWAS” yields anything tv related. Hipster.
Oh never mind. It was the Winchester Wine Appreciation Society. I get it now.
WWAS is obviously in reference to a poster above, so I’m dumb. That said. Enlisted is a perfectly fine show that shouldn’t have been buried on Friday nights. It really would have fit right in on the Tuesday night Fox Lineup.
If it is beneficial to service members that’s awesome. Please market it as such. Otherwise, the show blows.
Kleg, you’re the first person to call me a hipster twice and live. You’re also the first person to ever call me a hipster period, so two gold stars for you. JJ Jr., I won’t apologize for loudly shitting on this show, but who cares what I think, right? Enjoy it all you want, but you have to admit it is a bit of an outlier in terms of tone and quality when compared with other shows around here that get this sort of attention.
@KP I don’t have to do that. Uproxx covers a lot of shows, which span a wide range of different tones and quality levels. And frankly I don’t think Enlisted gets as much attention as some of you allege. From what I’ve seen, it only gets mentioned in the weekend listings. One small blurb per week. And you sensitive boys and girls can’t handle even that, as you invariably pitch fits about how bad a show it is. I’m not asking anyone to apologize for anything. But, you know, I think you folks have gotten your point across. Maybe you could take it easy.
@dissident, do you seriously think Dustin would have any inclination whatsoever to read the comments, when you and several others take so much pleasure in shitting on him over virtually every single thing he writes here (and some things he doesn’t)?
Frank need to die. Deb is still the worst character on TV. Fiona doesn’t get naked that much anymore. Lip is overrated but interesting. Carl serve no purpose and he might as well be a cartoon. Surprisingly, Micky is the unsung hero of the show.
I was thinking the same thing watching the last episode. Micky is becoming one of the better characters on the show. Fiona has been a fucking trainwreck this season.
They’ve been toying with the concept that Fiona’s not too far removed from Frank in her behaviour the last little bit. They did this with Lip too, but he’s changed direction with college and Liam. Micky’s complexities coming to the surface, and and watching him slowly learn to be comfortable with himself has been great this season.
He’s definitely been a bright spot, Shameless lacks direction this year. I do like Lip but they need to figure out what to do with him…and several of the other characters.
Showtime dramas really have to learn that nobody watching gives a fuck about teenage girl drama.
@yellowmenace I’ve been waiting/hoping for Showtime to kill off Becca on Californication, but (so far) no dice.
As a military veteran I thought I was going to hate “Enlisted,” but I love it. The episode when they stayed around Pete Hill’s trailer and gave him a “quiet” housewarming party was just perfect. It was exactly what a man who struggles with PTSD needs (present but not overbearing support).
I was a Neilson Family a few weeks ago. Most of my favorite shows were preempted because of the Olympics, but Enlisted was on, and you better believe I watched it.
I love the show. A perfect mix of humor and heart.
Enlisted is so much better than banshee and deserves to be mentioned week in and week out without the commenters constantly yapping about how it gets no love.
Oh wait, I mean the exact opposite of that. I laugh more at the funny parts on banshee and enjoy it whole heartedly, while enlisted is a show that has sat on my DVR for the last month and a half. Show Banshee the love its deserved. Shits about to get real.
I’m just surprised to see that Dustin even mentioned Banshee.
I seem to have missed you both last week.
I did forget to comment, but I did read it last Saturday. Good write up. Tonights finale has plenty to write about. My post was more towards Dustins poo poo ing of the show.
Is this season of the Walking Dead worth watching? I watched the first episode of the season but didn’t bother going any further with it.
I think it’s obvious that Dustin doesn’t own a TV. Save Enlisted! Walking Dead is a great show! Frank Gallagher needs to die! He’s a Tim Tebow defense away from being Skip Bayless.
Unless Enlisted has seriously improved from it’s first couple of episodes, I can’t get on board with it. I might give it one more try but from what I’ve seen it is painful.
Fully agree that Frank needs to die. He’s run his course and watching him now makes me want to throw up. He used to be funny, now he drags the show down. Kevin is the patriarch Shameless needs right now.
Enlisted is awful. It’s incredibly cheesy and saccharine and I genuinely don’t understand why Warmingglow is championing it.
I’ve actually been enjoying Frank significantly more this season than I have in the past (which is to say, I’ve been hating him a lot less). He’s funny and even a little sympathetic when he’s too infirm to ruin his children’s lives. But I’m gonna be very disappointed if he survives the season.
I like Enlisted, it’s fun light funny fare for our Friday night. It’s good, and if you don’t think so you’re wrong.
We can’t support the Veterans with healthcare or jobs or anything tangible. But we can sure make a good drama with their stories. ‘Murica!
Enlisted is a comedy.
I wouldn’t call that episode of Enlisted “amazing,” but it was really good. Barry Bostwick, Dean Stockwell, and Stacy Keach. And of course, Keith David continuing to kick ass.
Last night’s episode was definitely an improvement from the earlier ones. But that probably had something to do with the people you listed and I don’t think I’ll be giving the show another shot.
Enlisted is more interesting if you pretend Keith David’s character is the same guy from Platoon.
Yep, those are all fair points. And, in all honesty, I think the average episode of the show isn’t all that good, aside from Keith David and Parker Young being hilarious; but I think it has potential, so I cut it some slack. The episode before the Olympics with Andy Daly was also quite good, though (IMO), and that wasn’t so much because of Daly.