Weekend Preview: Let’s Start The Save ‘Enlisted’ Campaign Tonight

Entertainment Features
03.14.14 47 Comments

Enlisted (Fox, Friday 9 p.m.) — Look, folks. They cancelled Raising Hope this week, but so far, they’ve spared Enlisted the axe. Why? Because they really want to give the audience a chance to find it. Watch tonight. It’s gonna be a really amazing episode that echoes Kevin Biegel’s own experiences with a heart attack when he was 32. Give it a shot! #saveenlisted

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — There are three shows on TV that I am consistently the most frustrated about not getting the traction they warrant: Enlisted, The Americans, and Hannibal. Here’s why the latter is the best horror show on TV.

Banshee (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON FINALE. Other people feel the same frustration about the fact that Banshee is never part of the Internet conversation. I feel your pain (not about this show specifically, but you know, in general).

Crisis (NBC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I don’t know much about this show. Mo Ryan’s response was tepid, but it has Gillian Anderson in it, so you’re damn straight I’m going to at least give it a shot. At the very least, Anderson has been making the press rounds, and she’s been great.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — After a shaky mid-season premiere, I admit, it’s been a good run. If this theory in any way pans out, The Walking Dead could actually transform into a great show.

Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Die Frank Die. The show doesn’t need him anymore, anyway. Emily Bergl got promoted to series regular.

Around The Web

TAGSENLISTEDWEEKEND PREVIEW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP