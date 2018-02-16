Weekend Preview: Time To Watch The Olympics And Welcome Back John Oliver

#What's On Tonight
02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Skeleton (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — One of the beautiful things about the Olympics is learning that there are sports out there that people have dedicated their lives to that you have never even heard of. There is no way a sport called “skeleton” could be anything but badass. Sliding across an ice track at insane speeds face-first on a sled? Check and check.

Last Week Tonight: (Sunday, HBO 11:00pm) The Daily Show alum’s weekly comedy show returns for its fifth season this weekend, and not a moment too soon.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca tries to make amends with the people that she’s hurt in West Covina. This will not go well.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Bobsled, Speed Skating, Freestyle, Figure Skating (Sunday, NBC 7:00 p.m.) — Ice dancing continues while bobsled gets underway. Champions are medaled in men’s cross country.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Howard and Emily dig for clues at the mysterious drop site. Aldrich and Quayle use an old colleague for intel.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The president works to undo all of Obama’s accomplishments. This may be… too real.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP