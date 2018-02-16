Getty Image

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Skeleton (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — One of the beautiful things about the Olympics is learning that there are sports out there that people have dedicated their lives to that you have never even heard of. There is no way a sport called “skeleton” could be anything but badass. Sliding across an ice track at insane speeds face-first on a sled? Check and check.

Last Week Tonight: (Sunday, HBO 11:00pm) The Daily Show alum’s weekly comedy show returns for its fifth season this weekend, and not a moment too soon.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca tries to make amends with the people that she’s hurt in West Covina. This will not go well.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Bobsled, Speed Skating, Freestyle, Figure Skating (Sunday, NBC 7:00 p.m.) — Ice dancing continues while bobsled gets underway. Champions are medaled in men’s cross country.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Howard and Emily dig for clues at the mysterious drop site. Aldrich and Quayle use an old colleague for intel.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The president works to undo all of Obama’s accomplishments. This may be… too real.