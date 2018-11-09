Amazon

Patriot (Amazon) — Brian Grubb nervously recommends the second season of Amazon’s espionage series, which is still as oddly dark as ever. This is one of the only Amazon series that Grubb actively seeks out, so give it a whirl.

Room 104 (Sunday, HBO 11:30 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers’ anthology series also returns for season 2 with two episodes airing tonight. These initial installments, “FOMO” and “Mr. Mulvahill,” don’t climb to the surreal heights that come later this season, but the suspense is on overdrive, especially during an appearance by Rainn Wilson.

Here are listings for more weekend programming than you could ever have the time to watch, thanks to peak TV…

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s sixth episode takes place in Mexico City, where a reporter falls in love with his enigmatic subject.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jaimie Alexander’s protagonist, her tattoos, and the FBI must reckon with the effect of a deadly terrorist plot.

Last Man Standing (Friday FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Vanessa’s mom and Ed get along perhaps too well, and Mandy and Kyle are outsmarted by Boyd.

The Cool Kids (Friday FOX 8:30 p.m.) — A cornhole competition gets real when some resident cheaters win the enormous flat-screen TV prize. And the gang decides to, well, steal it.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and his crew end up in Ghana in search of a hard drive lost in a landfill, all down to a mysterious “Dragonfly” file on the disk.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A 1940s cold case leads McGarrett down a dangerous road, while he and Denny prepare to open a restaurant.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Fallon commits to Culhane, but she’s pulled away by mysterious forces, and Alexis starts to lose Blake to Cristal.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca is reeling due to changes in Heather and Valencia’s lives, while Paul deals with good and bad news.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Rev is wracked with guilt over his past while Fiji an Manfred tries to figure out who’s trying to murder Bobo.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — An underground casino called “Limbo” is ground central for a reunion between Abby, Warren, and friends.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Bob Woodward and Sarah Silverman are interview guests, while Cornell Belcher, Katty Kay, and Bret Stephens round out the panel.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — Louis tries to hide his duplicity through diplomacy while working against Leopold and hoping to win the favor of Cardinal Leto. Meanwhile, a family secret becomes known to Philippe.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — A prank by Bart, Nelso, and Milhouse results in Moe receiving a mail-order bride. What?

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kara researches and writes articles about aliens in National City to quell human fear, but her plan backfires.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Miles edges into family drama when the “God” account makes some inconvenient friend recommendations.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Bob agrees to a revenge plot on behalf of a professional quilter while the kids go to a “Gatsby”-themed party.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The Survivors meet some unfamiliar faces near the community’s walls and must decide whether or not to trust them.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Mel fears for Niko’s safety and enlists Harry for a protective, but as always, the sisters’ help is vital.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Doctor lands in 1947 Punjab, where Demons haunt the land, and Yaz digs into her family history.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Meg save Stewie from choking, and he attempts to repay her while Chris goes to vocational school.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Dad’s old band, “The Dragons,” becomes the object of curiosity for Rel, Nat, and Brittany at the hospital.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The team and the State Department dig into an arms dealer’s murder connected to a series of unusual crimes.

Madame Secretary (Sunday, ABC 10:30 p.m.) — An Icelandic volcano wreaks havoc on Elizabeth’s travel plans out of Ireland, so she tries to broker a deal to save Syrian refugees with an also-stranded diplomat.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Kathryn gives up on her plans to control everything while Carleen begins to unravel, and Miguel tries to make up with Jandice.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe goes even further for love while Beck’s deepest secrets emerge in the season 1 finale.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — A torrid lesbian love affair between Emma and Sally begins to unravel her 10-year relationship with David.

Kidding (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Jef’s national TV speech bombs, and everyone must scramble to deal with the fallout.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets following the U.S. midterm elections.