Weekend Preview: Purple Rain And The Return Of Beth?

#The Walking Dead
10.31.14 4 years ago 23 Comments

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The first part of the two-part finale (the second part next week will run 60 minutes). Things are getting interesting with Clara, and I’m dying to find out if Jenna Coleman is actually leaving the show at the end of the season. It could go either way based on the storylines this season, but I’m anticipating a very dark finale.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30) — Prince. Chris Rock. You don’t get a better lineup than that, folks.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — “John makes a powerful new ally in a mysterious young woman named Zed.” TWIST: Zed’s dead, baby.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The previews suggested a sideways timeline that will explore what happened with Daryl and Carol during the events of last week’s episode. Will Beth return?

Utopia (Fox, Friday 8 p.m.) — This is still on?

Olive Kitteridge (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) Part 1 of an HBO miniseries that apparently got sidetracked on its way to PBS. Good cast, though, led by Frances McDormand. Reviews have also been very positive.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I still haven’t been able to get into this series, but I think it’s because I’m so focused on the affair and not focused enough on the murder mystery. I need to start thinking of it in terms of theories, so that’s something you can not look forward to next week: Conspiracy theories built around a drama that no one else is watching.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Everything after Peyton vs. Brady is bound to be a letdown. Why isn’t the Pats vs. the Broncos game in primetime?

Brooklyn Nine Nine (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — In this week’s episode, they arrest John Mulaney for the crime that is Mulaney.

