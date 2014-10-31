Weekend Preview: Purple Rain And The Return Of Beth?

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The first part of the two-part finale (the second part next week will run 60 minutes). Things are getting interesting with Clara, and I’m dying to find out if Jenna Coleman is actually leaving the show at the end of the season. It could go either way based on the storylines this season, but I’m anticipating a very dark finale.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30) — Prince. Chris Rock. You don’t get a better lineup than that, folks.
Constantine (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — “John makes a powerful new ally in a mysterious young woman named Zed.” TWIST: Zed’s dead, baby.
The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The previews suggested a sideways timeline that will explore what happened with Daryl and Carol during the events of last week’s episode. Will Beth return?
Utopia (Fox, Friday 8 p.m.) — This is still on?
Olive Kitteridge (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) Part 1 of an HBO miniseries that apparently got sidetracked on its way to PBS. Good cast, though, led by Frances McDormand. Reviews have also been very positive.
The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I still haven’t been able to get into this series, but I think it’s because I’m so focused on the affair and not focused enough on the murder mystery. I need to start thinking of it in terms of theories, so that’s something you can not look forward to next week: Conspiracy theories built around a drama that no one else is watching.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Everything after Peyton vs. Brady is bound to be a letdown. Why isn’t the Pats vs. the Broncos game in primetime?
Brooklyn Nine Nine (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — In this week’s episode, they arrest John Mulaney for the crime that is Mulaney.
The previews were quite blatantly clear about this so, yes, Beth will return.
But the questions…while she was gone…was she working with the IRISH?!?!!?
@lubz102 She went back to the prison to feed rats to the walkers because IT WAS HER THE ENTIRE TIME.
Or The Governor. Or Chibs.
Were the flashing words “THE. RETURN. OF. BETH.” too subtle?
She’s been working with Gareth to lure victims to Terminus. Now that he’s gone, she is free to return to the group.
Feel free to post an article about my theory.
Beth is involved with a land deal and Rick has to break it up by framing the Chinese. I think I’m confusing the two shows that are jam packed full of white people.
@Burt Macklin, FBI Take it easy. You can’t just Rowles your way in here with a SINGLE asinine theory. You need to come up with 3 or 4 and have them be completely wrong. Then you need to be a coward and not even reference your past theories even when you’re called out on them.
To be fair TmF the coward in question did double down on stupid and make an entire recap about a theory that at it’s core has zero credibility that has been mocked mercilessly for a year now.
Hell a good portion of us on our death beds will mutter “I bet it was the Irish…”
I think Rick is going to try to get out of guns but Beth is going to drag him back into it. This will result in some violence with the Chinese.
Wait Peyton vs Brady will be a letdown…so why isn’t it in prime time? Well first of all I think you meant Big Ben vs Unibrow….and as to your question because CBS protected it.
At first I didn’t like but I gotta say she grew on me last season. The scenes with her and Daryl actaually gave her character some depth. And who doesn’t like a girl that gets drunk on 3 swigs of old moonshine? I don’t mean that in a rapey way.
I’m not sure there’s any other way to take that but the rapey way. Because of the implication.
You don’t get drunk with your friends? Have you ever had a sip of moonshine? The implication was that she went from whiny goody two shoes to the kind of chick you can swig corn whiskey with. So politely suck it.
“Politely suck it” is what I would have said to Blonde Daughter after her 3rd swig.
I was more or less just referencing its always sunny in philadelphia but that’s ok. I’ve actually only had moonshine a couple times and honestly I don’t know how true to form it was because we rarely get it. Also thanks for being a gentleman while telling me to suck it. I’m not being smug here either that response was a million times better than what you could have thrown at me.
Dennis was my first thought when I read the comment too, you’re not alone.
Yeah any time I see “Because of the implication” I only think of Dennis Reynolds.
I thought we had to like Mulaney around here?
Like the guy, not the show.
@Mancy Yeah. Extremely funny guy. Love him. But the show is… Not great.
No more Boardwalk :(
Lord knows I’ve slagged off TWD royally in the past but credit where credit’s due – this season has been very good so far. They need to kill off a few more characters though – there’s about 4 of them who’s names I don’t even know.
Oh look, an uproxx blogger who actually admits that Mulaney is a shitty show.
Not that it’s on this list, but I’m really scared that Saul’s gonna get offed tonight on Homeland. It’s supposedly “can’t miss”.