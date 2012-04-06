Weekend Preview: Sundays Continue to Rule

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday) – What if — and just hear me out here — the show fast-forwarded 30 years into the future without any explanation and this week’s episode was all about Don taking his grandkids to a Boyz II Men concert? That would be great.

Game of Thrones/Eastbound & Down (HBO, Sunday) – I think Kenny Powers would like “Game of Thrones.” Swords, violence, and nudity really seem like things that would be up his alley.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday) – Sofia Vergara hosts. I wonder if they’ll do jokes about her accent and breasts. I’m sorry, I mean “‘yokes’ about her accent.” I am an excellent comedy writer.

The Client List (Lifetime, Sunday) – Series premiere. I’ve said this before, but you don’t get to whine about Jennifer Love Hewitt being “fat” and then turn around and drool over Christina Hendricks. You need to be consistent with your jackassery, people.

Magic City (Starz, Friday) – Starz aired a sneak peek of this show a few weeks ago, but tonight marks the official start of the period drama set in 1950s Miami. I’ve posted the SFW trailer after the jump, and here’s the redband version, if you prefer boobs in your previews.

Fairly Legal (USA, Friday) – The new lawyer/boss/weasel guy they brought in has officially edged out Evan on “Royal Pains” as the most annoying character on television, says the guy who apparently watches a lot of USA original programming.

The Masters (CBS, All weekend) – I hope someone does a cannonball into Rae’s Creek on Sunday. I would watch a GIF of stuffy white people reacting to that until I started seeing a Sphinx in it like it’s a Magic Eye poster.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates (PBS, Sunday) – This is the episode where husband and wife Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick find out they’re cousins. [tugs collar] Oof.

Nurse Jackie/The Big C/The Borgias (Showtime, Sunday) – Season premieres all around. Going up against “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men,” and “Eastbound & Down”? That’s a paddlin’.