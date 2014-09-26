Weekend TV Preview: Terry Loves Pickles, Stewie Loves Rape Jokes, And Everyone Loves Chris Pratt

Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode is called “Philly Feast,” which makes Z Nation sound like a zombie show hosted by Guy Fieri.
The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Who knew the details of hernia operations could be so fascinating, and have such high stakes?
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The way that Clara’s plotline is shaping up this season (with a her fetching herself a boyfriend) and with Nick Frost guest starring in the Christmas special, I am beginning to believe the rumors that Jenna Coleman may be leaving at the end of the season.
Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — MID-SEASON FINALE. Your last chance to see Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan naked until April. Stupid mid-season breaks.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Chris Pratt is hosting. Everyone is excited. Ariana Grande is the musical guest. No one is excited.
Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. It’s kind of a relief, actually. The show needs to get back to its origins, which is to say: IT SHOULD FOCUS MORE ON THE SEX STUDY.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, Sunday 8:30) — Will Terry still love his pickles in season two? Or will he have an existential pickle crisis?
Madam Secretary/Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 8 p.m.) — I really wish I hadn’t liked Madam Secretary as much as I did. I don’t need another show on Sunday nights. It was more Good Wife than Scandal, although it definitely has the potential to go off the rails.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Note to Terence Winter: If you only have six episodes of your entire series left, you do not stick Chalky White in a house holding up two new characters that probably have nothing to do with the rest of the series for half a damn episode. MOVE THE PLOT.
Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The Simpsons episode, designed specifically for those of you who appreciate a good “You’re sister is being raped” joke.
Dustin, you’re fired.
He’s Reginald Uproxx’s nephew… he ain’t going nowhere.
“He’s Reginald Uproxx’s nephew… he ain’t going nowhere.”
That is fucking hilarious. Well done. I doff my hat to you ,sir.
STOP LEAVING OFF THE STRAIN
Why bother? There’s always going to be six or seven people bitching about how Uproxx doesn’t cover it.
I’m probably the only person here watching Outlander, but I’ve never seen a show with two leads who have as much chemistry. Uranium doesn’t get as hot as those two.
You’re not the only one. Steaming hot!!
I watched the first episode, and generally enjoyed it, but the heavy use of voiceover narration got irritating to the point that I haven’t continued.
Terry doesn’t even like pickles that much.
How was Z Nation?????
Frozen debuted on OUAT.