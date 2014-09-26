Weekend TV Preview: Terry Loves Pickles, Stewie Loves Rape Jokes, And Everyone Loves Chris Pratt

09.26.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode is called “Philly Feast,” which makes Z Nation sound like a zombie show hosted by Guy Fieri.

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Who knew the details of hernia operations could be so fascinating, and have such high stakes?

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The way that Clara’s plotline is shaping up this season (with a her fetching herself a boyfriend) and with Nick Frost guest starring in the Christmas special, I am beginning to believe the rumors that Jenna Coleman may be leaving at the end of the season.

Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — MID-SEASON FINALE. Your last chance to see Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan naked until April. Stupid mid-season breaks.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Chris Pratt is hosting. Everyone is excited. Ariana Grande is the musical guest. No one is excited.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. It’s kind of a relief, actually. The show needs to get back to its origins, which is to say: IT SHOULD FOCUS MORE ON THE SEX STUDY.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, Sunday 8:30) — Will Terry still love his pickles in season two? Or will he have an existential pickle crisis?

Madam Secretary/Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 8 p.m.) — I really wish I hadn’t liked Madam Secretary as much as I did. I don’t need another show on Sunday nights. It was more Good Wife than Scandal, although it definitely has the potential to go off the rails.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Note to Terence Winter: If you only have six episodes of your entire series left, you do not stick Chalky White in a house holding up two new characters that probably have nothing to do with the rest of the series for half a damn episode. MOVE THE PLOT.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The Simpsons episode, designed specifically for those of you who appreciate a good “You’re sister is being raped” joke.

