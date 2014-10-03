Weekend Preview: The Premieres Of A Sitcom We’re Rooting For, And A Drama We’re Tired Of

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Did you know that the woman who plays Nurse Elkins is Bono’s daughter? As in, the lead singer of U2, Bono. I had no idea!
The Amazing Race (CBS, Friday 8 p.m.) — I don’t watch it anymore, but I always had a soft spot for the reality show (except for the Family season, which was terrible). Just a head’s up, in case you’re missing it: It’s on Fridays now (and not doing that well in the ratings).
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The new Doctor IS a jerk, and that’s what makes him so great.
Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Yes, the pilot doesn’t look good, but hopefully it gets better. We’re really rooting for the guy.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7:30 p.m.) — Bob’s back! Here’s Tina’s best butts.
Madam Secretary/The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — The second episode of Madam Secretary was little too on the nose, and there was way too much expository dialogue, but Tea Leoni is fantastic. It’s still got a long ways to live up to The Good Wife, however.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Things got very, very real in last week’s episode, and it’s finally starting to feel like a final season.
Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE. It’s two hours. TWO HOURS. I’m out. Here’s what we know so far about this season.
The Strain (FX, Sunday 10p.m.) — FIRST SEASON FINALE. For those of you who stuck it out, I hope it got better.
My god these new ads are objectionable. Diet pills? Really?
Let me help you out, friend. [adblockplus.org]
Adblock isnt letting me get rid of them.
“Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Yes, the pilot doesn’t look good, but hopefully it gets better. We’re really rooting for the guy.”
According to Sepinwall, who has seen the first 4 or 5 episodes…. No it does not improve.
Yeah. I like the guy. He’s goddamn funny. But I don’t have high hopes for this show at all.
I think The Strain has been great, I’ve actually been looking forward to it after how tedious Boardwalk has been. Homeland has one chance to hook me this season or I might be out.
Also the Knick has been fabulous, it might be the new best show that no one is watching or talking about.
I figured out that Nurse Elkins was Bono’s daughter early on, and Juliet Rylance is the step-daughter of the wonderful actor Mark Rylance, soon to be seen in the “Wolf Hall” mini-series with Damian Lewis. Loving “The Knick”–now that I have a better idea of when to avert my eyes (usually after they show blood filling up big glass jars).
Ooooh, Damian Lewis AND Wolf Hall???
The Strain isn’t going to win anything but it is an entertaining hour of TV highlighted by a focused and vengeful Walder Frey.
Bono, from the band U2, has a daughter who’s not only the daughter of U2’s Bono, but also a professional actress? Are you poppin’ my stones?
Gotta get some COLLEGE GIRLS.
Just blue turtling…
Are we talking Turtle right now?
What’s your deductible, bro?
I can’t figure out if Downton Abbey or Homeland is worse. They are both insanely stupid shows that had decent first seasons and then took a sharp right turn at the corner of Stupid and Wasted Plot Points. And Boardwalk? Well Boardwalk just sort of evaporated.
i wish uproxx would show more love to legend of korra. maybe three of these shows, at their best, can contend with it
Love that an article on TV shows includes several “if you watch it, peace out.”
I don’t get Showtime, so I end up seeing Homeland well past the sell-by date. I kind of hated myself for sticking it out through season 3, after EVEYRONE told me to give it up who had see it first-run. It was as if the writers all made a bet on how ridiculous they could make it.
You know what would be brave? Re-boot the show around Quinn. Rupert Friend owns every scene he’s in.
There’s not a new Brooklyn Nine Nine?