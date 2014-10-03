Weekend Preview: The Premieres Of A Sitcom We’re Rooting For, And A Drama We’re Tired Of

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Did you know that the woman who plays Nurse Elkins is Bono’s daughter? As in, the lead singer of U2, Bono. I had no idea!

The Amazing Race (CBS, Friday 8 p.m.) — I don’t watch it anymore, but I always had a soft spot for the reality show (except for the Family season, which was terrible). Just a head’s up, in case you’re missing it: It’s on Fridays now (and not doing that well in the ratings).

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The new Doctor IS a jerk, and that’s what makes him so great.

Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Yes, the pilot doesn’t look good, but hopefully it gets better. We’re really rooting for the guy.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7:30 p.m.) — Bob’s back! Here’s Tina’s best butts.

Madam Secretary/The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — The second episode of Madam Secretary was little too on the nose, and there was way too much expository dialogue, but Tea Leoni is fantastic. It’s still got a long ways to live up to The Good Wife, however.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Things got very, very real in last week’s episode, and it’s finally starting to feel like a final season.

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE. It’s two hours. TWO HOURS. I’m out. Here’s what we know so far about this season.

The Strain (FX, Sunday 10p.m.) — FIRST SEASON FINALE. For those of you who stuck it out, I hope it got better.