The Spy (Netflix, Friday) — The streaming giant presents Sacha Baron Cohen like you’ve never seen him before in this limited series. The comedian takes an intensely dramatic and thrilling turn to portray real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who goes undercover as Kamel Amin Thaalbeth. This alter ego gains the trust of Syrian military leaders and the wealthy on an unprecedented level, all to change the course of history.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

BH90210 (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The gang is still doing this faux-reboot thing with the first day of official filming going down the tube after an unspecified threat. Jason Priestley’s heightened persona apparently frustrates the ladies while he directs.

Killjoys (Friday, SyFy 10:00 p.m.) — A road trip to visit a dangerous cult goes about as poorly as expected for Dutch and Zeph.

Real Time with Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Christina Hoff Sommers and Joe Walsh are interview guests while John Delaney, Maria Teresa Kumar, and Matt Welch fill out the panel.

Power (Starz, 8:00 p.m.) — Dre’s still in federal custody while Jason tries to arrange a kidnapping, Tommy spreads the drug game, and business is booming for Tariq and Tasha.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Logan’s motive become known to all, a new survivor distracts Alicia and Strand, and a trio of other characters get down to negotiating.

The Affair (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) — Sasha finds issues with Noah’s script while Bruce’s condition deteriorates, and the relationship between Sasha and Helen blossoms.