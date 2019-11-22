Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, plenty of series are taking a little break, so if nothing below suits your sensibilities, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Season 10 is already at the mid-season point, somehow, with a new character arriving amid tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians embark upon a vital mission. Meanwhile, it’s time to check in on Michonne and Judith, and Gamma will offer up some Whisperers intel to Aaron.

Watchmen (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Damon Lindelof’s continuation of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel picks up with an Angela-centric episode after she swallows those Nostalgia pills upon her arrest. Those pills were banned for a reason, and it might not be the one that the show’s characters are thinking.

The Knight Before Christmas (Friday, Netflix film) — Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse star in this obligatory holiday tale about a medieval English knight who lands in the present day and falls in love with a high school teacher.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Friday, Netflix anthology series) — Dolly’s bringing viewers her stories and inspirations that led to her most embraced songs. Each episode will feature both new and classic Dolly tunes, and every one of her stories will veer between family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Season 45 continues with the one-and-only Harry Styles doubling as host and musical guest.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Demons are still afoot as usual (they can’t stop, won’t stop) with Harry and Macy stumbling upon something startling and Maggie and Abby teaming up together against a mutual foe.