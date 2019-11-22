Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, plenty of series are taking a little break, so if nothing below suits your sensibilities, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Season 10 is already at the mid-season point, somehow, with a new character arriving amid tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians embark upon a vital mission. Meanwhile, it’s time to check in on Michonne and Judith, and Gamma will offer up some Whisperers intel to Aaron.
Watchmen (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Damon Lindelof’s continuation of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel picks up with an Angela-centric episode after she swallows those Nostalgia pills upon her arrest. Those pills were banned for a reason, and it might not be the one that the show’s characters are thinking.
The Knight Before Christmas (Friday, Netflix film) — Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse star in this obligatory holiday tale about a medieval English knight who lands in the present day and falls in love with a high school teacher.
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Friday, Netflix anthology series) — Dolly’s bringing viewers her stories and inspirations that led to her most embraced songs. Each episode will feature both new and classic Dolly tunes, and every one of her stories will veer between family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.
SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Season 45 continues with the one-and-only Harry Styles doubling as host and musical guest.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Demons are still afoot as usual (they can’t stop, won’t stop) with Harry and Macy stumbling upon something startling and Maggie and Abby teaming up together against a mutual foe.
Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Blake looks toward what might be his last Thanksgiving dinner while requesting that Adam and Cristal finally settle their beef. Meanwhile, Liam meets up with an old friend, and Fallon looks toward her future.
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — In the “Crossroads” episode, the nondescript hotel room of the series features a young woman reckoning with an old, fateful decision to sell her soul.
Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Ray’s dealing with personal loss while attempting to throw Detective Perry off his scent. Meanwhile, Bunchy’s pharmacy comes under attack, and Ray must take the situation into his own hands. Welcome back to the spotlight.
Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip’s still crumbling under the pressures of fatherhood while Ian and Mickey are forced to get real about their relationship’s long-term prospects, and Liam’s learning more about his newfound family members.
Silicon Valley (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Dinesh has a travel nightmare, Richard’s upset with Gavin’s newfound ethical perspective, and then peer review stores plague Gilfoyle and Monica.
Mrs. Fletcher (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Eve leaves her comfort zone by heading out to a hip Brooklyn party with Margo, and then there’s an unexpected encounter between Brendan and Chloe.