Were There Coen Brothers Easter Eggs In The ‘Fargo’ Pilot? You Betcha.

#The Big Lebowski #Fargo
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.17.14 8 Comments

FX’s Fargo may or may not be a commercial success, depending on which headline you think has the best pun, but it’s certainly a critical one, with our own Danger Guerrero calling it “THAT DIDN’T STOP HER OWNER FROM FILMING A DOGGY KARAOKE VIDEO.” (I might be quoting the wrong article here.) In other words, it’s every Coen Brothers movie: not a blockbuster, but intensely beloved.

It even looks like many of their movies, right down to the props.

“The filmmakers, the directors, the DP, Noah [Hawley, who wrote the show’s 10 episodes] — they would borrow stuff, I think, from a lot of Coen films,” [Colin] Hanks told us. “They’ve got a very specific way of doing things that we sort of borrow from.” (Via)

Diligent viewers may have even noticed the White Russian from The Big Lebowski

…and the wood chipper from, well, Fargo.

And this one isn’t much of an Easter egg, but it’s still a nod to the original film.

fargo true

fargo tv show titlefargo tv show title 2fargo tv show title 3fargo tv show title 4

Every episode of Fargo should include at least one reference to a Coen Brothers movie. Deputy Solverson could adopt the cat from Inside Llewyn Davis…OK, what I’m saying is, the cat from Inside Llewyn Davis should be in every episode of Fargo.

llewyn davis cat

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Big Lebowski#Fargo
TAGSFARGOTHE BIG LEBOWSKITHE COEN BROTHERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP