I May Destroy You (created, written, and starring Michaela Coel as Arabella) landed at #2 on our Top 10 Shows Of 2020 So Far list. The series revolves around the subject of sexual consent but manages to find dark humor in places, and much of that tightrope maneuvering is down to Coel’s gift for layered writing and the performances of her co-stars. That includes Weruche Opia, who portrays Arabella’s best friend, Terry, whose own experience with sexual consent isn’t what it seems at first.

Unlike other characters in this series who experience clear-cut sexual assault, Terry’s situation is, well, complicated. While in Italy, she has what initially appears to be a consensual threesome with two men who appear to not know each other. After meeting them (separately) in a nightclub, she takes both of them home, and it’s pretty clear by the end of the encounter that she’s feeling less liberated than she expected to feel. It begins to dawn on her that she’s been manipulated and coerced into consenting to the threesome, and Terry’s got some processing to do in the aftermath. This is only one of many examples in this series where Coel weaves a textured backdrop while continuing to seek justice for Arabella after she’s drugged and raped in the first episode.

Terry and Arabella also have their own issues to work out with each other (Terry left Arabella alone on the night of her rape and feels terribly guilty), but they’ve always got each other’s backs. Weruche was kind enough to speak with us about I May Destroy You as the stellar season continues to impress the HBO audience.

This show’s audience can’t get enough. Over on Twitter, I noticed that you noticed Seth Rogen raving about it. How does it feel to witness this reception?

It’s definitely amazing. It’s quite impressive, a bit surreal, to think that those people have seen my face.

And seen you doing all sorts of things: dancing, sexual things, and so on.

Seeing me do the madness of it all! It’s exciting and daunting but brilliant to know that I’m part of a piece of work that’s being recognized as something really different and poignant and timely and everything right now.

Well, I would like to have a friend like Terry.

Everyone says that!

She’d be great to have in your corner. How did you conjure up your aura for her?

It was all in the script, but I do relate to Terry and Arabella’s friendship. It’s somewhat reflective of my best friend and I. When they say, “Your birth is my birth, your death is my death,” and I read that, I was like, “Oh my god.” That’s actually reflective of my relationship, so it was brilliant to see that reflected on the script, and to have it come to life was even more exciting.

If you could put Terry into another TV show, where would you like her to go?

Insecure! Oh my god, if there was like a crossover.

So, just a massive block party, basically?

A block party in South London, that would be incredible.

Later on this season, Terry has some input into Arabella’s ultimate “plan” that turns out… quite well, but we won’t spoil.