Fans of Peak TV who had just about thrown in the towel after season two of HBO’s Westworld, thanks to the show’s confusing timelines and even more confusing comprehension of which characters are robots and which ones are not, may have just gotten a reason to get sucked back in. According to a Deadline exclusive, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul will be joining the cast of the third season of the sci-fi drama as a series regular in an undisclosed role.

HBO previously defended its groundbreaking series from criticism by claiming that it’s “not for casual viewers,” which may or may not have helped its case — especially when you consider that even series lead Evan Rachel Wood had no idea what the heck was going on in season two.

“I had no idea what was happening in season two. At all. And we shot out of order,” she recently told Vulture. “I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season two. I don’t know how I feel about it.”

Previously, Paul starred in three seasons of Hulu’s The Path (which was not renewed for a fourth season) as well as voicing Todd Chavez in Bojack Horseman — the fifth season of which drops on Netflix tomorrow. In addition to Westworld, Paul will make his debut in Apple’s drama series Are You Sleeping premiering sometime in 2019, based on the Kathleen Barber novel of the same name.