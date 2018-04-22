‘Westworld’ And ‘Vice-Principals’ Beat ‘Game Of Thrones’ As HBO’s Most-Searched Shows In The Country

04.21.18 52 mins ago

HBO

The history-making popularity of Game of Thrones has made it the most-pirated and yet still the most-watched show on the premium service, as well as the most awarded with a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations. But all of the accolades and eyeballs still don’t add up to the millions of people around the country who are searching for their favorite show that has nothing to do with a complicated bloodline and dragons.

Over the last 12 months, Frontier Communications has looked at the Google trends and it turns out that Game of Thrones isn’t even in the top-two most-searched shows by state — Westworld and the surprising black comedy Vice Principals beat it out. Here is the breakdown of the leading, most-searched shows by state. We put the states that searched heavily for a single show more than any other because it seemed like it told a story. Of course California loves Silicon Valley, but what’s with Delaware and The Brink?

Here’s the breakdown:

Westworld: 10

Vice Principals: 10

Game of Thrones: 7

Ballers: 6

Girls: 5

Barry: 2

Big Little Lies: 2

True Detective: 2

The Night Of: 1 (New York)

Insecure: 1 (Maryland)

Divorce: 1 (New Hampshire)

Silicon Valley: 1 (California)

The Brink: 1 (Delaware)

Who woulda thought the relatively niche tale of a vengeful and motivated vice principal would lead to higher search traffic than the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. Westworld is a huge hit, we all know it, but Vice Principals? Very interesting.

