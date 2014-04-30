What A Surprise: Fox Cancels Another Decent Sci-Fi Series

Fox has pulled the plug on J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi drama, Almost Human, starring TV show killer, Michael Ealy, and box-office poison, Karl Urban, both of whom are fantastic in the series. It’s not that Almost Human’s ratings were terrible, either. They compared favorably to The Following, but it was an expensive show, and when Fox had to decide which to pick up, they clearly chose the one with two seasons already under its belt.
I liked Almost Human, although I would’ve liked it more had it shed its mostly procedural format and explored a series’ long mythology more. With such a compelling sci-fi premise (though, one that was very familiar), they should have also developed the futurist world better. But, the procedural format is the sort of thing you do when you’re trying to gain a following, and a second or third season might have allowed the series to explore deeper sci-fi themes. It didn’t help that the episodes were also aired out of order.
At any rate, Fox simply didn’t have room for another tepidly rated drama on its schedule, what with the Batman sequel Gotham in the works, as well as The Red Band Society and Empire likely to show up on the fall schedule, they kicked Almost Human to the curb.
The good news is, it frees Karl Urban to continue pursuing a sequel to the box-office disaster Dredd, which has rightfully gained a nice following on DVD and streaming. I also suspect that series creator J.J. Abrams wasn’t too bothered by the cancellation, since he was busy announcing the cast of Star Wars.
I started watching because I like Karl Urban, I kept watching because of Michael Ealy, he was great. Hope he can pick up something from his turn on this.
me too. one of the reasons i seldom get involved it hour long shows is this — fall in love, and then get my heart broken by stupid network decisions.
Not helping that episodes were showed in random order, so any semblance of plot development was hard to grasp.
Also, I said it before and I keep saying it: J.J. Abrahams has too many things going on. Everything he’s touching gets bad.
Ok, now let’s get Karl Urban in the MCU.
Nah, let’s build a 2000ADU instead. But bring Michael Ealy, he could play Judge Giant.
Ooo, or that. Can we get Stallone involved, too?
No Stallone ever. Unless you’re talking Frank Stallone. He could sing the theme tune
The Dredd franchise is “Far From Over”.
I thought Urban would have been a great choice for the next Batman. Good looking enough for Bruce Wayne and Dredd showed he could be a badass with only half his face showing
You and I clearly have different definitions of “decent”
They aired it out of production order almost from the start, there was zero chance of this show being renewed, no matter what ratings were.
Shooting themselves in the foot & then wondering why it didn’t get great ratings. Pissed me off.
This is a bummer. It’s not heartbreaking, but it was a good show and had some genuinely great moments. Urban and Ealy were fun to watch, I was surprised at how much I ended up liking it.
Does decent also mean awful?
GODDAMMIT, FOX.
This show had potential to get better, second season of Fringe style. Either way, I would’ve watched it just for the leads. They were great together.
Nailed it Patty.
I’m still bummed even though I saw it coming. There aren’t many fresh scifi shows with good production value on the air, so I would have loved to see what they could have done with it. ::Pouring one out for my favorite DRN:: -Insert obligatory Firefly reference here-
I still wish Urban had gotten the nod for Batman in the new movies.
Yeah, you know it’s a soon to be canceled Fox show when they air it out of order.
They should have brought in Harrison ford as decker to get a guest star pop
I think we all saw this coming but how is Karl Urban box office poison? Dredd tanked but he didn’t even show his face in that movie and it likely had a lot more to do with people remembering the Stallone version. Urban has been in a ton of financially successful movies.
Yeah The Two Towers was a flop!
I remember trying to watch the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving with my dad and FOX kept cutting to commercial breaks of Almost Human promos. Musta saw 30 previews that afternoon. It started to get seriously irritating!
My dad (who doesn’t watch non sports TV) randomly asked “is that show any good?”. My reply, “It doesn’t matter if it is good or not. That show has got cancellation written all over it!”.
Which is why it was so irritating. Everybody knew that show had no chance in hell, but they kept trying to force it upon us anyway. Who knows. Millions of Americans watch Thanksgiving football, perhaps FOX’s Almost Human Blitzkrieg led to potential viewer backlash and damned the show.
Every time Fox cancels a good show I think of that Family Guy opening after they got cancelled the first time…
Peter: Everybody, I got bad news. We’ve been canceled.
Lois: Oh, no! Peter, how could they do that?
Peter: Well, unfortunately, Lois, there’s just no more room on the schedule. We’ve just got to accept the fact that Fox has to make room for terrific shows, like Dark Angel, Titus, Undeclared, Action, That ’80s Show, Wonderfalls, Fastlane, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Skin, Girls Club, Cracking Up, The Pitts, Firefly, Get Real, FreakyLinks, Wanda at Large, Costello, The Lone Gunmen, A Minute with Stan Hooper, Normal, Ohio, Pasadena, Harsh Realm, Keen Eddie, The $treet, American Embassy, Cedric the Entertainer, The Tick, Luis, and Greg the Bunny.
Lois: Is there no hope?
Peter: Well, I suppose if ALL THOSE shows go down the tubes, we might have a shot.
I liked the show, but knew it wasn’t going to last. It was just too expensive. Though it was very procedural, it did a nice job of creating situations that would only be possible with future technology. Glad I got a chance to enjoy it while I had the chance.
now I feel bad for always meaning to watch this but never getting around to it
as a nielsen viewer, I’ve let my Uncle Ben down
YOU!!! This is all your fault! Damnit, Tex, you have a responsibility to take our screaming opinions & blast them out to the people who actually pay attention!
Bah, you’re off the Christmas card list now.
Gotham is on Fox? I just assumed it was CW like every other prequel hero show.
As for Almost Human, I enjoyed it but in the scope of the avalanche of shows I have to watch, this one doesn’t hurt as bad as Firefly, Millennium, or Harsh Realm.
Dammit this was one of the few good new shows
It just looked dull and vanilla. Glad I didn’t waste my time.
This cant honestly be a surprise to anyone, can it? With that hefty of a budget, this show had to come out and kill in the ratings to get picked up again. After 4 or so episodes it was pretty obviously going to be a “good but not great” type show and get killed off.
I liked this show. Felt like a new Fringe in some senses, and all the characters were at least a bit interesting. Also: Minka Kelly.
Although Minka Kelly was irritating me with a constant grin regardless of the situation, I will so miss her….
@El Cunado yeah i just really thought she was pretty. But her grin was kinda tiresome by episode 5 or so.
The show had a lot of potential but it didn’t go anywhere with the main mystery that was put forth in the pilot. And even if they were getting a second season they should have at least answered some questions from the pilot and they never did, instead we got the scene where Urban gets his leg blown off almost every episode.
The SciFi stuff behind it was really cool and I wish the show delved further into that, the last few episodes were really interesting when they brought in those genetically crafted people. The time the show really got cool and had a big story picture feel was when John Larroquette did like two episodes and it seemed like they were building a story for next season with the people and things happening outside of the city walls.
I really enjoyed the show because of the Urban/Ealy dynamic but at times the procedural stuff just got to much for me and I’m not going to apologize for wanting something more in my television. I don’t watch procedural TV for a reason. I gave this a shot because I like Urban and I like Abrams, but Abrams stock in TV is going down fast. Like someone said before me, this show had Fringe potential but even from the get go Fringe was a much better show in the first 13 episodes than Almost Human ever was.
It also helped that I looked at this show as Urban playing a young Dredd in the Academy before the city crumbled.
Wait, so Fox aired a sci-fi show with the episodes shown out of order and it got cancelled after one season? Color me surprised.