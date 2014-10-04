What Does The Death Of The Saturday Morning Cartoon Mean For The Children!?

When it was announced last week that Saturday morning cartoons would become a thing of the past, I started think about what this means for television as a whole. There’s no doubt that the way we watch television is shifting, gravitating towards a more on-demand model touted by Netflix or Hulu.
This morning marked the conclusion of a childhood staple as The CW aired it’s final block of animated programming before moving towards a more live action educational slate of programming. Other networks had already removed their lineups, such as Fox in 2008 and ABC in 2012. Cable still holds the reins, but even that has changed considerably since the peak of a network lineup.
Now the reason I’m even talking about it is what this could mean for television in the future. Who cares about kids, am I right? But when you see the foundations of what we know about television starting to crack and shake a bit, it gets your mind wandering. Timing isn’t really everything any more when it comes to television and a good deal of people are already watching shows after they air via their DVRs and online. Could primetime become a relic like Saturday morning cartoons?
Who knows? What I do know is that Saturday morning used to be a memorable time when I was a certain age. Shows that we’re now looking back on with nostalgic glee and trying to remake into movies and updated versions were common. The Tick, Batman and the Power Rangers all took a hold on Saturdays, and now we’re seeing interest revolve back around. In the case of Batman, is there ever going to be someone other than Kevin Conroy who can voice the caped crusader with the same reverence? Would the same had happened if we didn’t get the original animated series on Fox?
The concerns you always hear about a la carte cable subscriptions or streaming only options with television is the notion that shows might not be given a proper chance in a realm where choice is king and attention spans are shorter. I can’t say I agree, especially with things like Amazon pilot season proving to be a success. There are ways around it and ways to grow.
It’s sad to see Saturday mornings move away from what we know, but I’m hopeful that it holds something great in the cards for the way we watch TV. Kids are usually a good indicator for where we will try to move things, usually to make money, so who knows. We might be able to pump new seasons directly into our brains in twenty years. That’s if ISIS doesn’t murder us all with Ebola, of course.
I’ll have to text those kids I know and let them know to leave enough space on their playroom DVR to tape the friday night cartoon network lineup so they can watch cartoons saturday morning. It sucks when they have to watch them in their bedroom.
Those little bastards!
The same thing that happened before Saturday morning cartoons. My heart will go on.
“When does a kid ever get to sit in the yard with a stick any more?” – Carlin
Do today’s kids even know what a stick is?
Adrian Peterson’s kids sure know what a stick is.
^It’s called a switch! “He hit them with a stick” makes it seem so…abusive. “He switched their little butts” is friendlier.
Vortexx could only live so long off of 10 year old 4Kids repeats, but for the most part kids are covered with the idea of 24 hour (or less, when you account [adult swim] and Nick at Nite), so it’s not like they’ll really be missing anything.
As far as I know the newest thing Vortexx ever aired was WWE’s Saturday Morning Slam, the rest were shows that have been seen, and decried for their censorship, but have been around for awhile.
Granted, CN has the exact opposite problem and seems to only ever air episodes of their currently running shows, and not the huge library of shows they have access to.
That said, with the cover picture, and Cartoon Network currently running Teen Titans Go!, and writing off Beware the Batman, never to be seen again, it does make you wonder CN will ever see fit to actually run some deep, action oriented shows anymore.
Adventure Time, Regular Show, and a few other CN series can actually get pretty deep and put a lot of emphasis on action. As for that problem you mention, Cartoon Network has Boomerang to showcase their older stuff. Nickelodeon has Nicktoons and TeenNick to do that, but to a lesser extent. Part of CN’s problem is that they haven’t yet figured out what to do since [adult swim] took the 8PM hour away from them earlier this year.
Oh, I know about Adventure Time and the like. I’m more referring to shows that are primarily action focused. And Boomerang isn’t in as many households as CN.
And as much as I like [adult swim], they’ve done nothing with that 8 O’Clock hour but flop their dusty old King of the Hill reruns, which for an hour that used to premiere Adventure Time, Regular Show, Steven Universe and so on, this is a major leap back.
Funny… I’m a Generation X parent of a couple of pre-teens. Saturday morning cartoons in the romantic sense died off in my teenage years, and I’m very happy to have lived in Saturday morning’s Golden Age of the 1970s.
But that idea has been dead for an entire generation. My kids’ generation doesn’t watch crappy broadcast TV, and they choose cartoons based on their own interest and schedules.
Millennials are getting old, what with their sad sack “good old days” nostalgia. Welcome to *real* adulthood, suckers.
What you know about “The 13 Ghost of Scooby Doo” and Captain OG Readmore…Saturday morning cartoons died in the late 80s.
Saturday Morning Cartoons Died in the early 2000’s…The 90’s had Animaniacs, Pinky & The Brain, Freakazoid, Batman Beyond, XMen, Dragon Ball Z Etc
Kids watch YouTube now.
Didn’t Batman the Animated Series come on weekday afternoons?
I’m pretty sure it was on Saturdays too. Definitely when it moved to the WB.
It started out that way. Technically it debuted on a Saturday ahead of its weekday schedule, then eventually, as Andrew says, the shift from FOX to WB left it strictly Saturday mornings.
As soon as my parents’ generation (people in their 40’s and 50’s) are gone, nobody will be watching primetime live regularly anymore. Even they aren’t as dedicated as they would have been a decade ago. In 10-15 years, sports will be the only shows anyone watches live
educational? What was more educational than School House Rocks!? And how long before we get a children’s based reality show? Or is there one already?
Every reality show is populated and run by babies.
Cartoon Network had a few when they went through their “CN Real” phase.
They like to pretend that part of history never happened though.
Pee-Wee’s PlayHouse was the height of Saturday morning cartoondom…and the death march began in that porn theatre in Florida.
Not for me. . . I’d say the Justice League, or even Scooby Doo was the height for me watching TV and eating super-sugar cereal. I even remember the really weird-shit H.R. Pufnstuf and other Krofft brothers shows.
It all started to go downhill with Cowboys of Moo Mesa and Biker Mice from Mars. Networks were searching for a TMNT successor but just kept making terrible terrible rip offs.
PeeWee’s was already off the air by the time Ruebens was arrested.
I mentioned the passing of Saturday morning cartoons to my kids. The youngest are 16 and 17. They said, “What’s Saturday morning cartoons?” It means nothing to them. They’ve always had VHS, DVD, or the 24-hour cartoon channels. It took a deliberate effort on my part to get them to watch anything non-animated as they grew up.
Eh. Waking up at 5am to catch the earliest cartoons was a hassle.
After these messages……… we’ll be right back.
