What Is Hulu On Disney+, And How Does It Affect The Bundle?

In an aggressive effort to convert Disney+ subscribers into adding Hulu to their streaming diet, the new “Hulu on Disney+” feature is live and ready to upsell your face off.

If you booted up Disney+ on Wednesday, you probably noticed the new logo, which according to Variety, has been dubbed “Aurora” in a nod to Sleeping Beauty. The new look blends the prior blue Disney+ logo with Hulu’s green logo for an all-new experience. After making it past the logo, users will be greeted with a new menu that will ideally entice them to add Hulu to their Disney+ subscription.

Here’s the official announcement: