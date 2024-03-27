In an aggressive effort to convert Disney+ subscribers into adding Hulu to their streaming diet, the new “Hulu on Disney+” feature is live and ready to upsell your face off.
If you booted up Disney+ on Wednesday, you probably noticed the new logo, which according to Variety, has been dubbed “Aurora” in a nod to Sleeping Beauty. The new look blends the prior blue Disney+ logo with Hulu’s green logo for an all-new experience. After making it past the logo, users will be greeted with a new menu that will ideally entice them to add Hulu to their Disney+ subscription.
Here’s the official announcement:
Starting today, subscribers will see the full Hulu on Disney+ experience which includes Hulu titles integrated in recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+, making it easier to discover thousands of general entertainment titles and explore the impressive breadth and depth of Hulu and Disney+ content via a more personalized experience – without having to move between apps. For standalone Disney+ subscribers, Hulu content merchandised across Disney+ will now come with expanded upsell options across additional devices, making it more convenient to upgrade their subscription to the Bundle starting at only $2/month more.
What Is Hulu On Disney+, And How Does It Affect The Bundle?
Hulu on Disney+ is exactly as it sounds: The feature allows you to watch Hulu content inside the Disney+ app. As for pricing, it will not affect the current bundle offerings. In fact, it’s meant to push Disney+ subscribers to upgrade to one of the two packages:
Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ and Hulu with ads): $9.99/month
Disney Bundle Duo Premium (Disney+ and Hulu): $19.99/month
Disney+ Basic costs $7.99 hence the “only $2/month more” language to add Hulu. Disney+ Premium costs $13.99 by itself, so it will be a $6 increase with ad-free Hulu. However, if you’re not interested in the Hulu on Disney+ feature, both streaming services will remain available as standalone subscriptions.
