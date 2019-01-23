Netflix

Netflix is giving us plenty of thrills to fight the chills of February.

The streaming platform is dropping some inventive genre-themed originals this month, thrillers, sci-fi dramas, and a darker take on Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day from Amy Poehler’s creative crew. Jake Gyllenhaal is headling a thriller from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy about paintings that come to life and murder their owners, Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige star in an oddball superhero drama about a dysfunctional family with strange abilities, and Natasha Lyonne is constantly dying and being brought back to life in her new comedy, Russian Doll.

If that’s too much weird, there are a bunch of great films landing this month too. Of course, we realize that it’s difficult to keep up with everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix each month, so here’s a rundown of what’s going down on the streaming platform this February.

ARRIVING

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix film streaming 2/1)

Jake Gyllenhaal is teaming up with his Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy for a truly bonkers-looking thriller set in the L.A. art scene. Gyllenhaal plays a guy named Morf Vanderwalt, an art critic who’s totally bought into the vapid culture he’s immersed himself in. When some pretty spectacular paintings pop up from a mysterious hermit, the elite collectors go into a frenzy, but commerce and culture collide when the painting come to life and begin terrorizing their new owners. We told you this was bonkers.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Russian Doll (Netflix series streaming 2/1)

Natasha Lyonne stars in this Groundhog Day-from-hell remake about a woman who’s forced to relive the last day of her life over and over again. It’s been done before, but this series stands out thanks to its mix of dark humor and a tinge of the supernatural. Lyonne is one of the often overlooked OITNB stars but it looks like this series is giving her a chance to show off her comedic chops as her character, Nadia, endures a constant loop of partying, dying, then waking up to do it all over again.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix series streaming 2/15)

One of the true gifts of 2019 might be the TV adaptation of this award-winning comic series created by Gerard Way — yes, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance. The show follows the story of seven kids, all born on the same day to mothers who didn’t even know they were pregnant. They’re adopted by a mysterious billionaire and trained to use their supernatural abilities to fight evil in the world, but when they grow up, their dysfunctional upbringing catches up with them and they’re left struggling to live normal lives. Again, Netflix is really set on giving us out-there content this month, but this one look particularly fun.