Netflix wants you to cancel all your plans this month.

That’s the only explanation for why the streaming platform is loading us down with so many stellar original series and films for May. There are serial killer dramas, comedies from SNL icons, political docs, tragically true miniseries, and an animated show from a BoJack Horseman alumn. So let’s skip the niceties and dive right in. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May.

Wine Country (Netflix film streaming 5/10)

Amy Poehler rounds up some of her funniest gal-pals from Saturday Night Live for this boozy comedy about a girls’ trip to Napa Valley. The film is packed with comedy legends like Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey and marks Poehler’s directing debut. It’s an ode to female friendships and how they change as we age — think Bridesmaids but with more wine.

Knock Down The House (Netflix film streaming 5/1)

This political doc makes its way from Sundance to Netflix this month. It follows the grassroots campaign of the right’s favorite punching bag, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, showcasing her charisma and approachability while also diving into more intimate parts of her life, like her relationship with her late father.