Summer’s winding down so you can soak up the dying rays of sunshine, or you can accept that winter is in fact coming and start planning the next month of your binge-watching schedule. Netflix continues to pump em out, bringing some interesting original content this Fall. A teen rom-com, a new season of a dark drama series, and a Kristen Bell-led comedy make the highlight reel, but a bunch of critically-acclaimed movies and TV shows are coming to the streaming platform too. Here’s everything that should be on your radar for August 2018.

ARRIVING

Ozark: Season 2 (8/31)

Jason Bateman and company are back for more of this darkly-lit family drama. After dealing with a slew of baddies the first time around, season two sees the Byrdes once again facing danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (8/17)

As far as teen rom-coms go, this one looks fun. The film features an Asian actress in a leading role — shocking, we know — and manages to portray teen romance in a hilariously honest light. Lara Jean is a verifiable nobody at her school with an active, imaginary love life that soon spirals out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

Like Father (8/3)

Kristen Bell in anything is guaranteed to be funny but this father-daughter comedy looks especially rife with humor. Bell plays a workaholic woman jilted at the altar who decides to salvage something from her relationship when she heads out on her honeymoon cruise … with her estranged father.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August:

Avail. 8/1/18

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Avail. 8/2/18

Emelie

Avail. 8/3/18

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Cocaine Coast (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

I AM A KILLER (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Marching Orders (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/4/18

Flavors of Youth: International Version (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Mr. Sunshine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

On Children (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/5/18

Paid in Full

Avail. 8/9/18

Perdida (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Originals: Season 5

Avail. 8/10/18

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Afflicted (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

All About the Washingtons (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Insatiable (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La Casa de las Flores (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Million Pound Menu (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Package (NETFLIX FILM)

The Ponysitters Club (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Zion (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/11/18

No Country for Old Men

Avail. 8/13/18

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Avail. 8/15/18

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Avail. 8/16/18

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Avail. 8/17/18

Disenchantment (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Magic for Humans (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Pinky Malinky (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Stay Here (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Motive (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultraviolet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/19/18

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/21/18

Year One

Avail. 8/23/18

Deadwind (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Follow This (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Great News: Season 1

Avail. 8/24/18

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ghoul (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The After Party (NETFLIX FILM)

The Innocents (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Avail. 8/28/18

The Good Place: Season 2

Avail. 8/29/18

Inequality for All

Avail. 8/31/18

Inside the Criminal Mind (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Paradise PD (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)



The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Undercover Law (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August:

August 1:

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2:

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5:

13 Assassins

August 6:

Welcome to Me

August 10:

St. Vincent

August 12:

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13:

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16:

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23:

Sausage Party

August 25:

The Road