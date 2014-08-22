What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: Two New Netflix Original Series

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.

Pick of the Week

Happy Valley: Season 1 (Netflix Original) — Like last year’s The Fall, Happy Valley is a co-production with the BBC, which has already aired in the UK. It’s about Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood pursues the man who assaulted her late daughter, unaware he is now part of a secret kidnapping plot. It’s an unfamiliar cast to most Americans, and the reviews were somewhat mixed, but not for the reasons you think. Some critics, while appreciating the series, thought the violence and graphic content went too far. The Guardian’s critic, however, dismissed those complaints. “To get hung up on the violence of this BBC1 kidnap drama misses the point. It is beautifully written by Sally Wainwright, draws an astonishing performance from Sarah Lancashire—and between them, they have created something truly unmissable.”

Expiring Soon — Nada.

Netflix News of Note — Netflix finally came to an agreement with Time Warner to improve streaming speeds through one of the nation’s largest Internet service providers, so Time Warner subscribers should soon see an uptick in speeds. Consumers, meanwhile, are urging the FCC to reject the Comcast/Time Warner merger, not that the FCC gives a rats ass about consumers.

BoJack Horseman: Season 1 (Netflix Original) — There’s an awesome voice cast here — Aaron Paul, Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Paul F. Tompkins — but the reviews so far have been dismal. The trailers don’t look very good, either. If you’re curious, the animated sitcom is set in a Hollywood where humans and animal-people coexist. “The half-man, half-horse Bojack Horseman struggles to figure out what do with the rest of his life following a showbiz career that peaked early then burned out, leaving him a fallen star.” Sounds like it might go down better with intoxicants. Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Being Mary Jane: Season 1 — This Gabrielle Union series was the BETs first attempt at scripted episodic drama. The all black cast also includes Lisa Vidal, Margaret Avery, Omari Hardwick, Latarsha Rose, Aaron D. Spears, B.J. Britt. It’s about the “rich and glamorous news anchor Mary Jane Paul, who juggles work, friends, relationships, and family as she searches for ‘Mr. Right.'” The reviews for the series, overall, were actually pretty decent.

Parenthood: Season 5 — I absolutely love Parenthood, and I think it boasts one of the best ensembles on television. It’s a show capable of gutting you on a weekly basis. Still, the most recent fifth season was something of a letdown.