Netflix

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) – The teen suicide drama directed a produced by Tom McCarthy (among others) and brought to us by Selena Gomez spans 13 episodes and delves deep into the cold, ruthless hierarchy that is high school. Before Hannah Baker decided to take her own life she recorded a series of cassette tapes explaining why, setting a chain reaction in motion. The tapes are passed from person to person, all people who had a hand in Hannah’s death. It’s pretty dark and unflinching in its portrayal of teen culture but it’s definitely worth a watch.

Review (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Forrest tries to cryogenically freeze himself and get struck by lightning –all in one day.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Richard comes to grips with Bailey’s betrayal over the Residency Program while the doctors argue over how best to treat Maggie’s mom after her health begins to deteriorate.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Six kids who got sent home get a second chance at the competition when they’re tasked to break apart a chicken and use the parts to make unique dishes.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sam and Dean run into Claire Novak while searching for a lone werewolf but their reunion is short lived after Claire is bitten and the brothers must find a way to cure her before she turns.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Sheldon shows a surprising amount of interest in Amy’s work as Penny and Leonard adjust to having Raj as a roommate.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Van investigates Teddy, Ron, and Wendy while Emily tries to help Jackie earn some extra cash.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Jack gets fed up with the millennials’ behavior and decides to install cubicles in the office.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Will fights to save his former teacher, who faces a life-threatening disease and Dr. Rhodes clashes with the father of a young patient regarding a risky procedure.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Nick Cannon, Lil Bibby and Ta’Rahonda battle it out in “Let Met Holla,” “Pie or Die,” “Remix” and the “Wildstyle” battle.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Archie rounds up his friends to help Fred after he loses his construction crew right before starting a big project but things don’t go well. Meanwhile, Jughead worries about how his friends will react now that his big secret is out and Betty and Veronica consider throwing a reluctant Polly a baby shower.

Kicking & Screaming (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – An elimination challenge ends in an emotional goodbye and two contestants find romance.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie tries to convince her tenants that she’s a good building manager as Christy helps Jill adjust to being a foster mother.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – We see election night through Abby’s eyes and learn an explosive secret she’s been keeping.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Matt and Colleen experience crazy sleepwalking adventures when they take a strong sleep aid and Greg gets upset when Jen reveals she had a sex dream about a member of the family.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Katie and Broussard battle the Red Hand for control of the RAP gauntlet.

The Amazing Race 29 (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season 29 begins with 22 strangers meeting at the starting line in Los Angeles and then pairing up to form 11 teams who then fly to the first destination, Panama City.

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Tom risks exposure to save Howard and rescue the family of a wealthy businessman after they’re abducted by professional kidnappers.

The Catch (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alice and Ben face off when they’re forced to pick sides and AVI may have uncovered one of Margot’s biggest secrets.

Trailer Park Boys (Netflix) – The beloved Canadian mockumentary is debuting season 11 on Netflix tonight so expect more booze, guns, scheming, law breaking and general idiocy.

Bordertown (Netflix) – A gifted detective takes a job in a small town in order to spend more time with his family but he soon gets pulled into a web of disturbing murder cases.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Louis CK, Regina King, Tinashe

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Marisa Tomei, Hugh Dancy, Broken Social Scene

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Christine Baranski, Kristen Schaal, Big Thief

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam Scott, Michael Pena, Bea Miller

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chris Hayes

Conan: Wanda Sykes, Mr. T, Dead Man Winter