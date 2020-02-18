If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Marie Antoinette (yes, the 18th century queen of France who lost her head) is the latest Encore to challenge the Legends after her spirit’s released from hell by Astra Logue. Can the team prevent her from causing a temporal rift?

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Ralph’s finally able to track down his missing client, Sue Dearbon, although that’s not the end of the battle, or the adventure.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Nic must work alongside Cain again, and they’re dismayed to find out that the new Red Rock neurosurgery center isn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Ellen’s Game Of Games (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen DeGeneres is still doing the emcee thing, this time with games including “Mount St. Ellen,” “You Bet Your Wife,” “See You Later Alligator” and “Dirty Laundry.”

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan’s attempting to ignore a death in the family, which goes over about as well as you’d expect. Darlene and Ben have “the talk” about baby junk, and Dwight’s all nervous about professional matters.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Sierra’s wedding day is, naturally, full of drama, but Rio has a plan, and Mike and Rudy are hatching a business plan to profit from this whole thing. Yikes.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max is pushing the budget around frantically, Kapoor encounters a promising new medical device, and Bloom’s dealing with an unanticipated visitor.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS (MOSTLY RERUNS)

The Late Late Now With James Corden: Justin Bieber, Billy Crystal, Ben Schwartz

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Renee Zellweger, 50 Cent, Caroline Polachek

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Robert Downey Jr., Aidy Bryant, Little Big Town

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Mulaney, Fortune Feimster

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Claire Danes, Zach Woods, Elijah Wood, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA)

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Rainn WIlson, Matteo Lane