If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Athena risks her life to find the serial rapist terrorizing the community while the team races to save a little girl trapped in a runaway hot air balloon.

Creepshow (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shudder brings its popular horror anthology series to AMC tonight, and the show’s first episode — one that centers on severed doll heads and a father’s devious drinking habit — looks like sufficient nightmare fuel.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The six remaining couples switch partners and go on dates with someone in another couple in order to test their relationships and their chemistry on stage, and off.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00/ 8:30 p.m.) — Malcolm, Marty, and Grover have an unwelcomed adventure at the county fair while Dave enlists Calvin’s help in improving the neighborhood after a near hit-and-run. When he decides to run for city council, a photo from his past threatens to derail Dave’s campaign.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — With Los Angeles under strict stay-in-place orders and trials piling up, Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Rosa makes a life-changing decision as Max searches for Cameron despite Liz’s warnings to take it easy and Michael worries over Maria’s mental health.